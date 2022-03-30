Cover-crop motivations, challenges tabulated

Wisconsin farmers are planting cover crops in spite of challenges. A handful shared reasons why they’re adding cover crops to their farming operations through an online survey conducted by the Wisconsin Cover Crops Research and Outreach Project during summer and fall 2021.
It was the second-consecutive year the project surveyed farmers on use of cover crops. The project is co-led by Gregg Sanford and Mrill Ingram, scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. Dan Smith, UW-Division of Extension southwest-regional outreach specialist, said farmer feedback helps UW researchers and educators improve cover-crop recommendations suited to Wisconsin conditions.
Twenty-six farmers from 19 counties participated in the 2021 survey. Fifteen farmers participated in the 2020 survey.
More than a quarter of the farmers who participated in the 2021 study have incorporated cover crops into their farming operations during the past 10 years. The number of acres that participating farmers have planted to cover crops was wide-ranging – from as few as 10 acres to as many as 2,200 acres. And eight of the farmers had planted between 81 percent and 100 percent of their land to cover crops.
Farmers responding to the survey said they plant cover crops to improve one or more areas on their farms.
• soil structure
• water infiltration
• organic matter
• water quality
• field-traffic tolerance
• weed suppression
But the respondents also cited challenges.
• time and cost of cover-crop establishment
• equipment needed, such as aerial-seeding service or irrigation in dry conditions
• short growing season for winter cover crops planted after corn harvest
• interseeding cover crops into corn
• seed availability – Smith said seed yields, and subsequently seed supplies, were affected by dry conditions in the Pacific Northwest in 2020.
The survey also asked about crop rotations.
“We were surprised to see that many farmers planted cover crops in their corn rotations, especially given how dry it was in 2021,” Smith said.
The survey also asked what information resources farmers are most likely to use when making decisions involving cover crops. About half the respondents said they were most likely to seek information from UW-Extension, their county Land and Water Conservation districts, the Practical Farmers of Iowa or the Midwest Cover Crop Council.
Half the 26 farmers in 2021 said they’re members of a producer-led watershed group and tried cover crops as a result. Many of those watershed groups are able to provide cost-sharing options. A majority of survey respondents said they’d likely increase adoption of cover crops if cost-sharing was available.
Of the respondents 70 percent said crop-insurance coverage for cover crops would influence their decisions to plant more cover crops.
Visit cias.wisc.edu and search for "cover crops" for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.