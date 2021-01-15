Cover crops could solve weed problems

For vegetable growers, weeds can mean lost income from reduced yield and foreign plant matter contaminating the harvest. But for many crops, particularly vegetable legumes, weed-management options are limited.
Cover crops such as cereal rye reduce weed competition in grain soybean, but most vegetable-legume growers have yet to adopt the practice due to the potential for reduced germination and yield in thick cover-crop residue. However a new study from the University of Illinois and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service shows early-terminated rye could be a promising part of an integrated weed-management program for some vegetable legumes, including edamame.
“In general the more cover-crop biomass you have, the better the weed suppression,” said Marty Williams, ecologist with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and affiliate professor in the University of Illinois-Department of Crop Sciences. “We found a sweet spot in an earlier experiment with edamame when we terminated rye at tillering and then planted into the stubble. The rye provided measurable weed suppression without harming the crop. We wanted to follow that up with yield experiments for edamame, and decided to broaden to some mainstream vegetable legumes -- including snap bean and lima bean.”
Williams and his research team looked at weed density and biomass in bare soil, and in plots planted with a rye cover crop terminated at tillering about a month before vegetable crops were planted. For three growing seasons the researchers either sprayed weeds with one of the few registered herbicides, hand-pulled weeds in addition to spraying or left weeds alone to grow. Then they gathered information on weed suppression, crop establishment and yield as well as soil moisture and nitrogen.
In edamame and snap bean, early-terminated rye reduced weed biomass by 53 percent and 73 percent, respectively, compared with bare soil. And consistent with his earlier studies, Williams found no reductions in edamame establishment or yield.
The results for snap bean and lima bean were not as rosy. Both lost yield when planted in rye residue. Weed density and biomass actually increased for lima bean, compared with bare soil.
“We found the early-terminated rye system worked well in edamame. The rye suppressed weed biomass without impacting the crop,” Williams said. “For lima bean the system failed. For snap bean there is room for improvement.”
He suspects the poor performance in lima and snap bean is related to the crops’ weak ability to fix nitrogen in soils depleted of the nutrient by the cover crop. In turn, poor crop growth and canopy development favored weeds.
“We had a problem with crop establishment in lima bean in the rye stubble,” Williams said. “And while snap bean established well, crop growth was hampered by the nitrogen-starved environment in rye stubble – one of the key traits providing weed suppression.”
Edamame, like soybean, can grow without applied nitrogen because it benefits from symbiosis with nitrogen-fixing bacteria. Williams’ group is currently doing follow-up research to exploit biological-nitrogen fixation in snap bean, which would have implications beyond weed management.
Although early-terminated rye worked well in edamame, the cover crop didn’t eliminate the need for other weed-control measures.
“Early-terminated rye alone is not going to solve all weed problems,” Williams said. “It reduced the weed load, but did not eliminate it. Early-terminated rye roughly halved the weeds compared to bare soil. The weed load was further reduced by using an herbicide, too. Hand-weeding, while generally used as a last-resort tactic, was used in this system to entirely eliminate interference with the crop and weed seedbank additions. That combination is the most effective approach.”
The article, “Integrated weed management strategies with cereal rye mulch in processing vegetable legumes,” is published in Agronomy Journal. Authors are Nicholas Korres, Nicholas Hausman, James Moody, Yasin Kitis and Martin Williams. The research was supported by the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service.
