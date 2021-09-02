Cover crops, rainfall simulator, cost-sharing showcased

The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance hosted a field day July 30 to explore the benefits of cover crops. Josh Kamps, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agriculture educator in Lafayette County, discussed summer annual cover-crop species during a plot tour at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Center near Darlington, Wisconsin.
The field day also featured a rainfall-simulator demonstration. Created by a research group at UW-Platteville, the rainfall simulator was designed to help the group evaluate the effect of cover crops on water quality. Dennis Busch, research manager at the UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm, presented research data on cover crops.
Steve Richter, agricultural-strategies director for The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin, said collaboration is a key to innovation.
“We all need to work together when trying new processes,” he said. “A great way of doing this is through field days.”
Farmers also learned about various cost-share programs for cover crops. They’re available through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Lafayette County Land Conservation Department and the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance. Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org/cost-share for more information.
Sarah Rohm served as a summer intern for the Dairy Business Association, Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and Farmers for Sustainable Food.