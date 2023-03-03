A novel crop-breeding method has been used to improve rates of genetic gain in canola. The method was developed by researchers at the University of Western Australia-Institute of Agriculture in collaboration with animal-breeding researchers at the University of New England.
“Since 2016 our method resulted in a genetic gain in grain yield of as much as 4.3 percent per annum in our global spring canola-breeding program,” said Wallace Cowling, the project leader and a professor at the University of Western Australia-Institute of Agriculture.
The researchers also increased canola-seed oil and protein while improving resistance to blackleg disease.
The researchers used the latest animal breeding technology based on optimal contributions selection to combine rapid cycles of genetic selection in canola.
Brian Kinghorn, professor emeritus of Australia’s University of New England, said, “We developed MateSel software to help animal, tree and crop breeders optimize the multiple competing objectives of their breeding programs.”
The plant-breed company Norddeutsche Pflanzenzucht Hans-Georg Lembke KG in Europe and DL Seeds in Canada sent the researchers canola varieties for intercrossing in 2012. Every two years the researchers crossed the best offspring and field-tested the progeny in Australia and Canada.
Significant genetic gain in grain yield was observed. And the researchers also found that genetic gains were stable across a diverse range of environments.
A future possibility is the breeding of crops for different global environments and markets in a single program using multiple end-uses in MateSel.
The research recently was published in Plants. Visit mdpi.com and search for "Wallace Cowling" for more information.