Crop Connection

Sorghum added to USDA guide
People are also reading…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently added sorghum, a nutrient-rich high-protein gluten-free ancient whole grain, to its Food Buying Guide for Child Nutrition Programs. The Food Buying Guide is the primary resource used by school foodservice directors to build menus that comply with USDA nutrition requirements. In an effort extending over many months, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program has worked with USDA to add sorghum to the Food Buying Guide.
As of July 1, 2022, USDA has implemented a new requirement stating that at least 80 percent of the weekly grains in school lunch and breakfast menus must be whole-grain rich, which has resulted in school nutrition providers actively seeking foods that satisfy that requirement.
The Food Buying Guide provides a roadmap for foodservice professionals to develop well-rounded nutritious menus by defining how certain foods contribute or credit toward federal nutrition guidelines. The inclusion of whole grain sorghum, pearled sorghum and sorghum flour in the guide is an important acknowledgement by USDA that sorghum is a nutritious addition to the plates of American schoolchildren. Visit sorghumcheckoff.com or contact lanier@sorghumcheckoff.com for more information.