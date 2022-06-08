Crop Connection

University offers management resource
The North Dakota State University-Extension recently released updates to a publication for farmers and crop advisors that produce or manage soybean. The “Soybean Growth and Management Quick Guide” provides a narrative description and pictures of the various soybean plant vegetative and reproductive growth stages. Besides plant growth stages, the publication describes key biological factors occurring in soybean. The publication is available on the web by searching for “NDSU soybean growth and management” or visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/publications/soybean-growth-and-management-quick-guide for more information.
Anhydrous safety significant for spring
Many farmers and applicators are applying anhydrous ammonia prior to planting or to sidedress after planting. Even with a rush against time and weather, safety should never be compromised. Accidents involving anhydrous ammonia have proven how dangerous and deadly the chemical can be when not handled properly.
• Always wear appropriate goggles and gloves. Never wear contact lenses.
• Be sure to have a clean adequate emergency water supply of at least five gallons.
• Exercise caution when making connections and disconnections as if lines contain anhydrous ammonia.
• Stand upwind when connecting, disconnecting, bleeding lines or transferring anhydrous ammonia. Also close, bleed, disconnect, and secure valves and transfer lines when taking breaks or disconnecting lines, and be sure to handle the hose end valve by the valve body.
• Position equipment away and downwind from homes, people and livestock.
• Safety is also key to those maintaining anhydrous ammonia equipment. Never assume lines are empty, always wear proper protective equipment, and have access to safety water.
When towing a nurse tank down the road, drive sensibly. Do not go any faster than 30 miles per hour, display a slow-moving vehicle emblem visible from the rear, and be sure the tank is secured to the tractor or truck with two separate independent chains that supplement the hitch pin/clip.
Sorghum yield contest open
The 2022 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest is now open and includes new deadlines for entry and harvest forms submission deadlines. The new entry deadline for the 2022 Sorghum Yield Contest is Oct. 15. Additionally the 10-day waiting period between submission of the entry form and the harvest report is eliminated. Harvest reports will be made available to contest entrants beginning October 16 and must be received at the National Sorghum Producers office or postmarked no later than Nov. 25.
Yield contestants are split into east and west regions for each division. Contest divisions include irrigated, dryland no-till and dryland tillage, and one winner is selected for the food grade division. Visit www.sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest/ for more information.
Dry-bean survey results available
The “2021 Dry Bean Grower Survey of Production, Pest Problems and Pesticide Use” is now available. The survey provides data on dry bean production, pest problems and pesticide use in Minnesota and North Dakota. Survey respondents provided information for more than 122,000 dry bean production acres in 2021, which represents about 14 percent of the 900,000 dry bean acres planted in the Northarvest area.
The North Dakota State University-Extension conducted the survey in cooperation with the Northarvest Bean Growers Association.
There were some highlights from the report.
• Wind damage, weeds and spring frost were the next most reported production problems.
• The most popular dry bean market classes grown in the Northarvest area in 2021 were pinto, black, navy and kidney beans.
• The top-three pinto varieties were Torreon, La Paz and Monterrey.
• The top-three kidney varieties were Montcalm, Dynasty and Pink Panther.
• The top-three varieties for black beans were Eclipse, Black Tails and Zorro, and the top three navy varieties were HMS Medalist, T-9905 and Blizzard.
• Corn, wheat, dry beans, soybeans and sugarbeets were the most common crops in rotation during the past five years, with 97 percent of growers producing dry beans at least once in three of the past five years.
Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/crop-production/crops/dry-edible-beans for more information.
More soybeans, less corn expected
Producers surveyed across the United States intend to plant a record high 91 million acres of soybeans in 2022, which is an increase of four percent from this past year, according to the Prospective Plantings report recently released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Planted acreage intentions for soybeans are increased or unchanged in 24 of the 29 estimating states. The largest increases are expected in Illinois and Missouri, where producers in each state intend to plant 400,000 more acres than in 2021. If realized, the planted area of soybeans in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin will be the largest on record.
Corn growers intend to plant 89.5 million acres in 2022, which is a decrease of four percent from this past year. Acreage decreases from this past year of 200,000 or more are expected in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Record high acreage is expected in Nevada and South Dakota. Record low acreage is expected in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Visit nass.usda.gov for more information.
Individual earns sorghum award
Alan Schlegel recently earned the award for Outstanding Achievement in Sorghum Improvement from the National Sorghum Producers. The award is for providing exemplary service and going beyond expectations in his achievements for the sorghum industry.
Schlegel is a professor emeritus at the Kansas State University Southwest Research-Extension Center in Tribune, Kansas, where he has served in various capacities for more than 40 years. His research has focused on nutrient and water management research in dryland and irrigated systems and integration of tillage, water and crop management for more efficient cropping systems.
Schlegel published more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters in more than 100 trade and technical publications, and 300 experiment station and extension publications. He also served in multiple editorial and board leadership positions throughout his tenure in the research community. Visit SorghumGrowers.com/recognition for more information.
Consumers want U.S.-grown food
The United Soybean Board recently released results of a new survey, highlighting consumer perceptions of U.S. soybeans, soybean farmers and the U.S. food supply chain. According to the survey, consumer support of domestic agriculture has only grown stronger, with 78 percent of consumers – an eight percent increase since the previous survey in December 2020 – saying it’s important to purchase U.S.-grown food, including soybeans.
There were other key takeaways from the study.
• U.S. farmers continue to be the most trusted source when it comes to food safety, with 83 percent of consumers ranking them No. 1 among members of the supply chain, an increase of five percent since the previous survey in December 2020.
• The vast majority of consumers, 82 percent, have a very/somewhat positive view of U.S. farmers who grow crops, including soybeans. That is a three percent increase since the December 2020 survey.
• Soy is seen as healthy by more than half of consumers, with 60 percent saying that soy-based food is somewhat/very healthy and 26 percent having a neutral view of soy. However only 39 percent are aware that the soybeans used in popular foods are grown sustainably.
Visit unitedsoybean.org for more information.