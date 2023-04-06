Corn-promotion board elected
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election results. The corn producers started their three-year terms Feb. 1 as elected members of the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board.
• District 1 -- Randall Woodruff of Chippewa Falls represents Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Lincoln, Chippewa, Taylor, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Jackson, Wood, Portage and Waupaca counties.
• District 2 -- Shane Goplin of Osseo represents St. Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
• District 7 -- Ken Rosenow of Oconomowoc represents Green Lake, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties.
The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board is composed of nine producers in nine districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. The funding is used to support the corn industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown corn. Visit wicorn.org for more information.