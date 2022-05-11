Crop Connection

Board members re-elected
Three Iowa farmers serving on the Practical Farmers of Iowa’s board of directors were recently re-elected to serve another term on the 12-person board of directors, which consists of 10 farmers and two non-farmers.
• Nathan Anderson of Aurelia
• David Rosmann of Avoca
• Jack Boyer of Reinbeck
Together with the other farmers on the board, they will help to ensure farmer priorities continue to guide and ground Practical Farmers’ work. Visit practicalfarmers.org for more information.
Association issues awards, elects members
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association recently presented industry awards, inducted an individual into the Hall of Fame, and elected board directors and officers.
• John D. “J.D.” Schroeder of Schroeder Brothers Farms in Antigo, Wisconsin, earned the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Volunteer of the Year award. One of the largest Frito-Lay seed potato producers in the country, Schroeder Brothers Farms raises 2,250 acres of certified seed potatoes.
• Wendy Alsum-Dykstra, chief operating officer for Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. in Friesland, Wisconsin, earned the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Young Grower of the Year award. The farm raises 2,800 acres of Healthy Grown russet, red, white, gold, purple and fingerling potatoes.
• Amber Walker, a 2008 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, is the storage research facility manager at the Hancock Agricultural Research Station. She earned the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Researcher of the Year award.
• Rich Wilcox, vice-president of agriculture and a business banking officer for the First State Bank branch in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, earned the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Associate Division Business Person of the Year award.
• Dan Mahoney of Menasha, Wisconsin, earned the Agri-Communicator Award for excellence in communication and dedicated service in presenting a positive message about the agricultural industry.
• 2021 Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Board President Bill Guenthner of Guenthner Farms Inc., Antigo, presented the President’s Award to his wife, Jolene Guenthner, for her faithful support, guidance and love.
• Special Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Industry Appreciation Awards were presented to University of Wisconsin Department of Plant Pathology Professors Ann MacGuidwin and Doug Rouse, each of whom has provided invaluable research, findings, advice and results for Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association growers throughout the years.
• A third Industry Appreciate Award went to Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Director of Promotions, Communication and Consumer Education Dana Rady, who is celebrating 10 years of service in 2022.
Paul Miller of Paul Miller Farms Inc. of Hancock, Wisconsin, was inducted into the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Hall of Fame. He is the long-time chairman of the township of Hancock, a past-president of the Hancock Lion’s Club and the chairman of the Hancock Cemetery Association. For 54 years he was a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys and girls basketball referee, and is a proud supporter of Ice Hawks hockey, having had a grandson on the team. Miller is a member and supporter of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, in Plainfield, Wisconsin, and a major contributor to the Waushara County Food Bank for many years. Miller was named the Waushara County Citizen of the Year in 2010. He was honored with the Beaver Dam High School Wall of Fame in 2007 and received an Honorary State FFA Degree in 2003.
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Hall of Fame honors lifetime achievement in the development of the state’s potato industry. It is the intention of the association to continue to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the potato industry in Wisconsin by making annual Hall of Fame inductions.
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Board elected new board directors and officers.
• Alex Okray of Okray Family Farms was elected president.
• Randy Fleishauer of Plover River Farms was elected vice-president.
• Bill Guenthner was elected secretary.
• Mike Carter of Bushmans’ Inc. was elected treasurer.
• John Bustamante of Wysocki Family of Companies is a District 2 board director.
• Wendy Dykstra of Alsum Farms & Produce is a District 3 board director.
• Josh Knights of Heartland Farms Inc. is a District 3 board director.
• Charlie Mattek of J.W. Mattek & Sons Inc. is a District 1 board director.
• J.D. Schroeder of Schroeder Bros. Farms Inc. is a District 1 board director.
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association Associate Division Board elected new board directors and officers.
• Julie Cartwright of Jay-Mar Inc. was elected president.
• Matt Selenske of Allied Cooperative’s Pest Pros Division was elected vice-president.
• Andrew Curran of R&R Insurance is a director.
• Morgan Forbush of McCain Foods USA Inc. is a director.
• Ethan Olson of T H Agri-Chemicals Inc. is a director.
• Paul Salm of BMO Harris Bank was elected treasurer.
• Sally Suprise of C & D Professional Insurance Services was elected secretary.
• Andy Verhasselt of T.I.P. Inc. is a director.
The Wisconsin Seed Potato Improvement Association Board elected new board directors and officers.
• Roy Gallenberg of Gallenberg Farms Inc. was elected president.
• Matt Mattek of J.W. Mattek & Sons Inc. was elected vice-president.
• Andy Schroeder of Schroeder Brothers Farms was elected secretary and treasurer.
• Charlie Husnick of Baginski Farms is a director.
• Jeff Suchon of Bushman’s Riverside Ranch Inc. is a director.
Visit wisconsinpotatoes.com for more information.