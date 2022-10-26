Crop Connection

Soybean ratings now available
The North Dakota State University’s soybean-breeding program conducts research every growing season on the tolerance of soybean varieties to iron deficiency chlorosis. During the summer of 2022, the North Dakota State University’s soybean breeding program tested 225 Enlist, GT27, Roundup Ready and Xtend soybean varieties, as well as 32 conventional varieties, for iron deficiency chlorosis tolerance.
The test results are based on a replicated trial conducted at a location with a history of iron deficiency chlorosis. Visual ratings were given three times during the growing season at two-week intervals and ratings were averaged. The ratings were based on a one to five scale, with one indicating no chlorosis and five being the most severe chlorosis.
The summer’s tests showed significant differences among soybean varieties. The average ratings for the conventional group of varieties tested ranged from 2.3 -- most tolerant -- to 4.4 -- the least tolerant variety.
The iron deficiency chlorosis symptoms appear as yellowing leaf tissue between the veins while the veins may remain green. In a severely affected plant, the tissue will become brown and tissue may die. Plants with chlorosis are often stunted, and growth and development are slow compared to healthy plants. Soybean plants may grow out of the chlorosis and become green again; however, yields are usually reduced due to iron deficiency chlorosis.
Although iron deficiency chlorosis tolerance in soybean varieties is important, it is also critical to consider other variety traits and yield. Varieties with similar iron deficiency chlorosis tolerance can vary greatly in their yield potential. Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/varietytrials/soybean for more information.
Benefits of winter rye studied
The North Dakota State University Carrington Research Extension Center recently finished conducting a study, which began in the fall of 2017, with the seeding of winter rye to provide living ground cover in the fall and spring prior to pinto bean production. Study objectives included determining optimum time for terminating rye based on bean-planting date, assessing weed suppression and measuring productivity of the bean crop. The study was completed in 2021, providing a four-year database on the production strategy.
There were various findings of the study.
• Pinto bean seed yield with preplant terminated rye was similar to yield with the conventional-tilled production system check.
People are also reading…
• Delay in terminating rye until near or after dry bean planting allowed the rye to deplete topsoil moisture that was needed to timely establish bean plants and negatively impacted bean plant development, canopy closure and seed yield.
• Dry topsoil conditions during early bean plant establishment throughout the years of the study indicate rye termination at least two weeks before bean planting is suggested with similar environmental conditions as experienced in Carrington.
• Delayed rye termination did provide benefits of increased ground cover during the crop season and weed control similar as achieved with pre-emergence herbicides. Weed suppression with rye can be considered another management tool to supplement herbicides and other cultural weed control methods.
• Adequate topsoil moisture during bean planting and plant establishment would allow extended benefits of the live rye cover crop at planting -- “green-planted beans” -- while maintaining seed yield potential.
• Soil moisture status and precipitation forecast should be taken into consideration when determining the best time to terminate rye at a particular location.
The study was “Winter rye as a preceding cover crop for pinto bean production in North Dakota.” Visit ndsu.ag/winter-rye for more information.
New research station opens
DLF recently opened its new 30-acre research station in Bangor, Wisconsin. Located 15 miles from La Crosse, Wisconsin, the sandy soil profile of the site allows for a more natural evaluation of drought tolerance and nitrogen efficiency. Likewise its geographical location enables researchers to collect data on seed yield, disease resistance and cold tolerance, all of which are important characteristics for farmers to consider when selecting seed. Currently there are 10 different species of forage grasses, four species of turf grasses and two species of legumes being evaluated. In total there are more than 1,700 individual trial plots presently, which includes products DLF currently has on the market and those that are in its research pipeline. Visit dlfpickseed.com/science-research/research-farms for more information.
Grants increase conservation practices on farms
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently released the 2020-2021 impact report for the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program, which shows that conservation practices among producer-led groups in the program increased by 23 percent from 2020 to 2021. Those practices help reduce soil erosion and phosphorus loss from farm fields, ensuring that nutrients go into farmer crops instead of local soil and water sources.
Data suggests that the Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grant Program is an effective way to increase the use of conservation practices across farmland. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s analysis, there were 807 farmer members participating in producer-led groups covering 526,846 acres of Wisconsin cropland in 2021. Those groups conducted 129 outreach events to fellow farmers and community members, reaching 5,124 attendees on important conservation and water quality topics in agriculture. The groups started and maintained 26 on-farm demonstration and research projects, which help farmers, landowners and agricultural professionals learn and innovate on new soil health strategies and conservation systems.
The total reported conservation practice acres increased to 978,881 acres in 2021 from 798,221 acres in 2020, a 23 percent increase in total conservation practices. More specifically the program saw a 20 percent increase in cropland receiving cover crops, a 34 percent increase in acres managed using no-till practices and 46 percent increase in nutrient management planning. Contact dana.christel@wi.gov or 608-640-7270 for more information.