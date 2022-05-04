 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop briefs

Crop Connection

New crop varieties released

The North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station recently released new crop varieties in 2021.

• ND Stanley durum

• ND21008GT20 soybean

• ND2108GT73 soybean

The North Dakota County Seed Increase Program distributed ND21008GT20 and ND2108GT73 for the first time in the spring of 2021. ND Stanley durum is scheduled to be available to the County Crop Improvement Associations for distribution in 2023. Visit www.ndsu.edu for more information.

Corn-board election results listed

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has recently certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election results.

Wisconsin corn producers started Feb. 1 their three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board.

People are also reading…

• District 4 -- Calvin Dalton of Endeavor

• District 8 -- Casey Kelleher of Whitewater

• District 9 -- Randy Hughes of Janesville

The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board is composed of nine producers in nine districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. The funding is used to support the corn industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown corn. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

