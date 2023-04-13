Yield contest winners announced
The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association recently named the 2022 Wisconsin Corn Yield Contest winners. Winners were selected from geographical divisions – the Northern and Southern divisions plus county-specific divisions. Divisional winners were awarded cash prizes for the first-, second- and third-place winners, where applicable. The winning entries had the highest corn yield based on bushels per acre.
Northern Wisconsin
• Jeff Laskowski of Plover had 298.3897 bushels per acre.
• Steve Wilkens of Random Lake had 287.0565 bushels per acre.
• Bill Patoka of Amherst had 279.5023 bushels per acre.
Southern Wisconsin
• Reginald Kamps of Darlington had 324.0593 bushels per acre.
• Jared Ripp of Dane had 324.0202 bushels per acre.
• Jim, Chuck & Mark Fahey of Belleville had 321.6800 bushels per acre.
Rock County Corn Growers
• David Arndt of Janesville had 278.0836 bushels per acre.
Columbia County Corn Growers
• Zachary Mickelson of DeForest had 253.8100 bushels per acre.
• Ben Dowdell of Pardeeville had 251.2060 bushels per acre.
• David Mickelson of DeForest had 244.7900 bushels per acre.
Organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices, the contest highlights the importance of using sound agronomic practices in Wisconsin corn production systems.
To be eligible, entrants must be a Wisconsin Corn Growers Association member in good standing and the contest entry must be from a field of corn 10 or more acres in size of one variety. The contest area may be any shape, but the contest plot must be a total of 1.25 or more harvested acres. Visit wicorn.org for more information.
Sustainable-agriculture grants awarded
Three individuals recently earned grants from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
Kate Wersan at the Savanna Institute in Madison, Wisconsin, earned a $249,597 grant for the project, "Novice-to-Producer Agroforestry Education: Linking Demonstration Farms to Online Learning, Apprenticeships, and Communities of Practice."
Luis Peña-Lévano at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls earned a $249,945 grant for the project, "Financial Feasibility and Environmental Implications of Adopting Automatic Milking Systems by Dairy Farms in Wisconsin and Minnesota."
Gregg Sanford at the University of Wisconsin-Madison earned a $249,738 grant for the project, "The Soil Organic Carbon network (SOCnet): Farmers building soil assets to help mitigate and adapt to climate change in the North Central US."
The grants were awarded as part of the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program, a competitive grant program for researchers and educators involved in projects exploring and promoting environmentally sound, economically viable, and socially responsible food and/or fiber systems. Research and education projects include a strong outreach component and significant farmer/rancher or other end user involvement from inception of the idea through implementation of the project. Visit northcentral.sare.org for more information.