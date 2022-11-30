Crop Connection

USDA invests in partnerships
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently invested about $3.3 million in two new partnerships that will train and equip the next generation of crop insurance agents, adjusters and outreach educators about crop insurance options. Those partnerships with the Intertribal Agriculture Council and the University of Arkansas’ Southern Risk Management Education Center further efforts by USDA’s Risk Management Agency to broaden participation in crop insurance, especially among underserved producers.
The Intertribal Agricultural Council will receive about $1.9 million. The partnership will strategically engage with minority-serving institutions and underserved stakeholder groups that will train, credential and establish a pipeline of crop insurance agents and adjusters within underserved agricultural communities. The initiative’s goal is to increase the representation of underserved insurance agents and loss adjusters providing service to underserved communities.
The Southern Risk Management Education Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will receive about $1.4 million. The partnership will strengthen outreach and technical assistance to underserved farmers and ranchers through the development of risk management program navigators. Those navigators will be program specialists trained by project collaborators to provide strategic outreach and engage underserved agricultural populations about federal crop insurance. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.
Sorghum checkoff selects leadership class
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program recently selected 15 members to the Leadership Sorghum Class VI, a program designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders and industry advocates.
The Leadership Sorghum Class VI will consist of 15 farmers from eight states.
• Jimmy Diamond from Akron, Colorado
• Jeremiah Nicholson from Dodge City, Kansas
• Clint France from Scott City, Kansas
• Brad Haynes from Hays, Kansas
• Henry Martin III from Texico, New Mexico
• Lee Dunn IV from Edenton, North Carolina
• Brad Brainard from Enid, Oklahoma
• Ashley Tucker from Enid, Oklahoma
People are also reading…
• David Hunsberger from Mifflintown, Pennsylvania
• Hunter Bevill from Claude, Texas
• Nicole Johnson from Canyon, Texas
• David Barrett from Sinton, Texas
• Trey Beyer III from Portland, Texas
• Jessica Robertson from Robstown, Texas
• Joel Huesby from Touchet, Washington
Participants of the Leadership Sorghum program will begin their experience with Session I in December at the annual Sorghum Checkoff board meeting. Visit leadsorghum.com for more information.
National survey reinstated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is reinstating the Cost of Pollination Survey, which was suspended Dec. 6, 2018. The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Survey has mailed the questionnaires and will collect data immediately. The report, to be published Jan. 11, 2023, will include data for 2017 and 2022 reference dates, including paid pollinated acres, price per acre, colonies used, price per colony and total value of pollination per crop. Visit www.nass.usda.gov for more information.
Grants awarded to individuals
Several individuals recently earned North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grants.
• Lori Stern with Marbleseed in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, was awarded $88,978 for the project, "Educational Methods for Farmer Self-Organizing."
• Jill Hapner with GrassWorks Inc. in West Bend, Wisconsin, was awarded $89,974 for the project, "Bridging the gap: Building Skills in Diversified Forage Chains."
• Craig Ficenec with Sand County Foundation in Madison, Wisconsin, was awarded $89,607 for the project, "Leadership for Midwestern Watersheds."
The grant was awarded as part of the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education’s Professional Development Program, which emphasizes training agricultural educators in extension, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, private and not-for-profit sectors, using farmers as educators, and addressing emerging issues in the farm community. North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education administers each of its grant programs, each with specific priorities, audiences and timelines. The focus for each of the grant programs is on research and education. Funding considerations are made based on how well the applicant articulates the nature of the research and education components of their sustainable agriculture grant proposals. Visit northcentral.sare.org for more information.