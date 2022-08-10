Crop Connection

Soybean board election underway
Deadline is Aug. 15. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Soybean growers will have until Aug. 15 to vote on the candidates.
• District 3 Nominee -- Kevin Bork, Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
• District 4 Nominee -- Jonathan Gibbs, Fox Lake, Wisconsin
• District 5 Nominee -- Patrick M. Mullooly, Clinton, Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 25 can request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116.
Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1. The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. The funding is used to support the soybean industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. Visit wisoybean.org for more information.
Several board elections announced
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified the 2022 Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election results. Kirk Baumann of Wausau, Wisconsin, and Danny Krueger of Wausau began three-year terms as elected members of the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin is composed of seven at-large producers who are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Ginseng Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of about $300,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin ginseng growers. That funding is used to support the ginseng industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown ginseng.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection also recently certified the 2022 Wisconsin Cherry Board election results. Chris Lautenbach of Fish Creek, Wisconsin, and Jim Seaquist of Ellison Bay, Wisconsin, began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Cherry Board. The Wisconsin Cherry Board is composed of five at-large members that are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Cherry Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of about $50,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cherry growers. The funding is used to support the cherry industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection also recently certified the 2022 Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election results. Several Wisconsin producers began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. They are Andrew Diercks of Coloma as an at-large member, Keith Wolter of Antigo as a District 1 member and John Fenske of Coloma as a District 2 member. The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. This funding is used to support the potato industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx for more information.