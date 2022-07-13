Crop Connection

Free pest test available
Through a grant from the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board, all Wisconsin soybean growers are eligible for four free soil samples analyzed for soybean cyst nematodes and other plant-parasitic nematodes. Soybean cyst nematode is the most serious soybean pest in the United States and causes more than $1 billion in soybean yield losses each year. Understanding the life cycle of soybean cyst nematodes, routine soil testing and proper crop management can reduce the incidence of the pest. Contact freescntest@mailplus.wisc.edu or 608-262-1390 or visit badgerbean.com/scn-test-request/ to request a free test and for more information.
Guidance map created
The Pesticide Stewardship Alliance recently developed a Treated Seed Life-Cycle Management Guidance Map. Clicking on a state will yield resource information including who to contact to find out about disposal options in that state. Proper disposal of treated seed can be challenging. The Pesticide Stewardship Alliance guidance map also compliments the American Seed Treatment Association’s “Guide to Seed Treatment Stewardship,” by providing the state resource information.
The Pesticide Stewardship Alliance, founded in 2000, is an organization of federal, state and local governmental agencies, educational and research institutions, public organizations, private corporations and individuals that are actively involved in different aspects of pesticide stewardship. The goals of the Pesticide Stewardship Alliance are to increase the effectiveness, efficiency and longevity of various pesticide stewardship efforts. Visit tpsalliance.org/resources/treated-seed-disposal-map for more information.
World potato awards presented
The World Potato Congress Industry Awards were recently presented during the 11th World Potato Congress. Awards were presented to John J. Burke, Richard W. “Dick” Okray, Paul C. Struik and Antoon Wallays for their long and distinctive work in the international potato industry.
Okray was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He was employed from 1982-2020 at Okray Family Farms in Plover, Wisconsin, growing 7,750 acres of quality row crops in central Wisconsin, specializing in fresh channel potatoes. The farm was started by his family more than 110 years ago. His most recent position title was president and sales. Following his retirement in 2020 he remains a co-owner of the family farm, which won a national environmental stewardship award for its outstanding achievement in the area of pesticide risk reduction.
The international potato industry has benefited greatly from the leadership of Okray. He served on the executive committee of the US Potato Board -- now known as Potatoes USA -- and has served as a potato industry ambassador from the United States, attending multiple World Potato Congress events in China, Scotland, New Zealand and Peru. Visit www.wisconsinpotatoes.com for more information.
New wheat varieties created
Grow Pro Genetics recently added three new soft-red winter-wheat varieties to its wheat portfolio.
• The Next Generation-GP 348 wheat was developed specifically for the southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas. The wheat variety has superior tolerance to stripe rust and leaf rust. While its foliar disease tolerance is a significant selling point, other major benefits include exceptionally high test weight and high falling number. GP 348 also has a fast dry down rate for those looking to have an early harvest, according to the company.
• The Consistent & Proven-GP 381 is a dependable wheat variation. Compatible for nearly the entire eastern and Midwest farming region, GP 381 is one of the most well-rounded disease packages that soft red winter wheat has to offer on the market. Added benefits of GP 381 include an enhanced barley yellow dwarf virus tolerance and exceptional responsiveness to high fertility rates, according to the company.
• The Fusarium Fighter-GP 463 has exceptionally high tolerance to Fusarium head blight. The wheat thrives in the Midwest and northeastern regions, including Michigan and Pennsylvania. GP 463 also offers a dense smooth head type. Managing the product for foliar disease is advised to have the greatest fungicide return on investment, according to the company.
Visit growprogenetics.com/products for more information.
University-led coalition earns award
The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition, a national public-private partnership led by North Dakota State University-Extension, recently received the Public Relations Society of America’s Silver Anvil Award in Issues Management. The Silver Anvil recognizes the best strategic public relations campaigns and outstanding organizational excellence.
The Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition was formed to raise awareness of the soybean cyst nematode-resistance problem, its impact on yield and the need for more farmers to actively manage soybean cyst nematode, the most damaging pathogen of soybean in North America.
The coalition combines research knowledge from university scientists across the nation, including North Dakota State University nematologist Guiping Yan, with financial and logistical support from major agrochemical companies and grower checkoff organizations, such as the North Dakota Soybean Council, the North Central Soybean Research Program and the United Soybean Board. With help from the strategic communications firm MorganMyers and strong relationships with agricultural media, the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition bridges cutting-edge science with targeted communication. Visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/publications/soybean-cyst-nematode for more information.
Farmers reminded of required training
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is reminding farmers and agrichemical retailers who use paraquat dichloride to complete the label-mandated online training every three years. Paraquat dichloride is a restricted use pesticide product that is used as a weed and grass herbicide in a variety of row, fruit and vegetable crops.
To prevent accidental ingestion or injury, certified applicators are required to take a paraquat training before use. The training was developed by product manufacturers as part of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s 2016 risk-mitigation requirements. The training emphasizes that the chemical must not be transferred or stored in improper containers and covers toxicity, label requirements and restrictions, consequences of misuse and additional important information.
The use of paraquat is restricted to certified applicators only, and training must be completed prior to use. “Use” includes pre-application activities involving mixing, loading and applying the pesticide. It also includes other pesticide-related activities, including, but not limited to, transporting or storing opened pesticide containers, cleaning equipment, and disposing of excess pesticides, spray mix, equipment wash waters, pesticide containers, and other materials containing paraquat. Noncertified persons working under the supervision of a certified applicator are prohibited from using paraquat, including mixing, loading and applying the pesticide and other pesticide-related activities.
Training participants will be provided with an auto-generated certificate that must be kept until taking the training again. Visit www.epa.gov/pesticide-worker-safety/paraquat-dichloride-training-certified-applicators for more information.
Nominee sought for organic board
The U.S. Department of Agriculture seeks nominations of a qualified individual for one open seat on the National Organic Standards Board, a 15-member volunteer advisory board appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture. The board considers public comments and makes recommendations on the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances, and other topics involved in organic agriculture. USDA is seeking an individual with expertise in environmental protection or resource conservation. Each member serves a five-year term. The current opening is for a position beginning January 2023. Qualified candidates may also apply to be considered for future unexpected vacancies in any of the seven positions. Visit www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/organic/nosb/nomination-process for more information.
Cover-crop cost-share program open
The Practical Farmers of Iowa invites farmers who are thinking of seeding cover crops this fall to apply for cost-share and technical assistance through its cover crop cost-share program. This year the program has expanded to include farmers in parts of Kansas, Minnesota and South Dakota, in addition to farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Nebraska. Also new this year, there is no limit on the number of acres farmers can enroll. Participants can receive $10 per acre on as many as 200 acres or 10 percent of farmed acres -- whichever is larger -- and $5 per acre on everything greater than that. Both existing cover crop acres or those seeded with cover crops for the first time are eligible to enroll. Farmers can stack the cost-share with other publicly funded programs, but cannot dually enroll acres in another private cost-share program like a carbon market. Full details are available online. Practical Farmers provides technical assistance to anyone new to cover crops and hosts a number of events throughout the year to support farmers learning from other farmers about how to make cover crops work for them. Visit practicalfarmers.org/cover-crop-cost-share for more information.