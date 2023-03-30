Member entered into Hall of Fame
Randy Van Haren, a pest-management specialist, who established Pest Pros Inc. of Plainfield, Wisconsin, in 1984, was recently inducted into the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association’s Hall of Fame.
Van Haren was born in Spokane, Washington, to Don and Ellie Van Haren. The family moved to Madison in 1955, where he and his three brothers and two sisters were raised. Van Haren attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he received a bachelor’s degree in natural science in 1979, and a master’s of entomology in 1984.
He worked as a research specialist in the UW-Madison Department of Horticulture from 1980 to 1984, including working on the pilot Vegetable Integrated Pest Management initiative and Mint Integrated Pest Management project. Walt Stevenson hired Van Haren as a crop-scouting intern working out of the Hancock Agricultural Research Station in 1980. Jeff Wyman hired him as an Integrated Pest Management research specialist in 1981 and brought him into the master’s program in entomology in 1983.
Van Haren established Pest Pros Inc. and has worked with many potato and vegetable growers during the past 39 years. Pest Pros is a crop consulting and plant disease diagnostic lab including a Potato Early Dying Assay to predict wilt potential. In 2012 Van Haren sold Pest Pros to Wisconsin River Co-op, which merged in April 2013 with Farmers’ Co-op Supply & Shipping Association of West Salem, Wisconsin. The new operation has been named Allied Cooperative.
In addition to his 39 years of work as a pest management specialist, Van Haren was the owner/operator of Willow Creek Aquaculture, a producer of feed-trained yellow perch fingerlings for 10 years in the late 1990s to the early 2000s.
The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association’s Hall of Fame honors lifetime achievement in the development of the state’s potato industry. It is the intention of the association to continue to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the potato industry in Wisconsin by making annual Hall of Fame inductions. Visit wisconsinpotatoes.com for more information.