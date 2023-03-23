Nomination period closing soon
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations through March 31 for three seats on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board.
Producers who grow and sell potatoes in certain districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board.
• District 1 – Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties
• District 2 – Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties
• District 3 – Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago, and Wood counties
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31 and include signatures from at least five eligible growers other than the nominee. Growers should mail completed forms to P.O. Box 8911, Madison, Wisconsin, 53708-8911. Growers can email DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov if they did not receive a nomination form by March 1 or have other questions about the nomination process.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will conduct the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election from May 10 through June 15. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2026. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx for more information.
Challenge selects finalists
Four finalists were recently selected for this year’s Soy Innovation Challenge.
1. Satavie — Satavie’s mission is to nourish with responsibly sourced high-quality soy protein concentrate made with innovative technology. They believe in providing wholesome and nutritious ingredients and strive to be a trusted source of nourishment for generations.
2. SoyKitty — SoyKitty is an innovative pet company that creates premium companion animal products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. An eco-friendly nontoxic cat litter made predominantly from soybean byproducts.
3. Ichthus Unlimited — Ichthus Unlimited aims at resolving bottleneck issues for the aquaculture industry and providing solutions for its sustainability and permanence. A key research and development focus of Ichthus is to develop soy-based animal feed binders to replace costly alternatives.
4. POLARISqb — POLARISqb utilizes quantum computing and artificial intelligence to revolutionize drug design. They are developing a feed additive that makes soymeal feed digestible and nutritious for livestock without relying on costly extraction methods.
Innovations generated from the startups, entrepreneurs and research teams aim to advance soybean meal demand, storage and transportation. The distinct nutritional and quality advantages of U.S. Soy allow for a variety of uses across animal agriculture, aquaculture, pet foods and soyfoods for human consumption.
The challenge is sponsored by USB, Amazon Web Services and Solis Agrosciences. All finalists will now move forward, competing for various prizes. Visit unitedsoybean.org for more information.