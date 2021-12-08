Crop-eating moths to flourish

Climate change in this century will allow one of the world's costliest agricultural pests, the diamondback moth, to both thrive year-round and rapidly evolve resistance to pesticides in large parts of the United States, Europe and China where it previously died each winter, according to a study by U.S. and Chinese researchers.
The moth, Plutella xylostella, which is also known as the cabbage moth, already causes more than $4 billion in damage worldwide each year to broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, mustard, radishes, turnips, watercress, Brussels sprouts and other crops. It is also one the world's most pesticide-resistant species, with a documented resistance to at least 97 insecticides.
In a first-of-its-kind study published in the open-access journal Nature Communications, researchers from Rice University and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences combined results from years of laboratory and field experiments, computer simulations of future climate warming scenarios and a meta-analysis of decades of prior moth research.
It's well-documented that climate change is shifting the distribution and ranges of species, but the challenge is trying to predict where species will go.
The team, which was led by co-lead authors Chun-Sen Ma and Wei Zhang, began with laboratory experiments aimed at isolating a specific mechanism that could be used to accurately predict how the range of diamondback moths would evolve in response to climate change.
Previous experiments had found the coldest temperature individual moths could survive, but it was also well-known the moths died out each winter in places where temperatures were considerably warmer. The lab studies allowed the team to predict where the moths can "overwinter," or survive year-round, based on the daily accumulated low temperatures less than a critical threshold in winter, a metric they dubbed "low temperature degree days." That variable alone predicts more than 90 percent of mortality. Correlations are not normally that strong.
That gave the researchers "a simple variable that was both mechanistically linked to the survival of the species and really easy to calculate from either past climate data or future-climate models," he said.
The researchers found climate change during the past 50 years has increased the overwintering range of the diamondback moth by more than 925,000 square miles. They also showed each increase in mean global temperature of one degree Celsius will allow the moth's overwintering range to expand by about 850,000 square miles. Current climate models predict mean global temperatures will increase by two to six degrees Celsius during the coming 100 to 150 years, the study said.
The overwintering data combined with a meta-analysis of decades of previous studies of diamondback moth pesticide resistance allowed the team to show how climate change could dramatically worsen the problem of evolved pesticide resistance in parts of the United States, China, Japan and the Mediterranean that are currently "marginal" overwintering regions for the moth.
The research team cares about overwintering because if the moths survive winters and stay year-round that allows for rapid evolution of pesticide resistance.
Diamondback moths and many other crop pests like armyworms, planthoppers, leafrollers and some species of aphids overwinter in warm regions and migrate annually, causing significant damage to crops in regions where they cannot overwinter. Where those species cannot overwinter, they are slower to evolve pesticide resistance.
Because they always come from somewhere else to recolonize a particular site, the individuals are most likely coming from different ancestors every year. So there can be within-season selection for pesticide resistance, but selection across-seasons gets interrupted.
The researchers' global meta-analysis of pesticide resistance in diamondback moths illustrated the critical difference between those two types of evolutionary processes -- Mean pesticide resistance was 158 times greater at overwintering sites compared to non-overwintering sites, the research showed.
The double whammy of an expanded year-round range and more rapid evolution of pesticide resistance could severely impede control efforts and allow diamondback moths to cause greater economic losses for farmers, the study found.
But the study's authors said the research also presents an opportunity, both as a template for studying similar crop pests and as a guide to designing and coordinating more effective control efforts.
The findings could be used to "develop proactive pest management in a changing world, reduce costs of control efforts and assure food security while minimizing impacts on natural enemies and other aspects of the ecosystem," they wrote in the study. "In practice, our results emphasize the importance of adjusting pest management strategies to adapt to differences in winter survival across regions and how this will change under future climate scenarios."
Study co-authors include Yu Peng, Liang Zhu and Gang Ma of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Beijing, Fei Zhao and Kun Xing of both the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Shanxi Agricultural University in Shanxi, Xiang-Qian Chang of both the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Wuhan, and He-Ping Yang of the National Meteorological Information Centre in Beijing.
The research was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the National Key R&D Program of China, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences' Fundamental Research Fun and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences' Innovation Program.
Visit doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25505-7 to read the Nature Communications paper, "Climate warming promotes pesticide resistance through expanding overwintering range of a global pest.”
Volker Rudolf, co-author of the study, is an ecologist, and an evolutionary biologist and professor of biosciences at Rice University.