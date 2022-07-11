Crop progress, condition in Wisconsin

Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 10, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Parts of southern Wisconsin received heavy rains early in the week, but the state remains dry overall. Farmers continued to harvest their second cutting of hay.
Topsoil-moisture condition rated 4 percent very short, 22 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 6 percent very short, 19 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Corn condition was 76 percent good to excellent statewide.
Soybeans blooming or beyond were at 29 percent, one week behind 2021 and two days behind the five-year average. Soybean condition was 78 percent good to excellent, an increase of 2 percentage points from the previous week.
Oats headed or beyond were at 79 percent, 13 days behind 2021 and three days behind the average. Oats coloring was at 34 percent, five days behind 2021. Oat condition was 84 percent good to excellent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Potato condition was 94 percent good to excellent, an increase of 3 percentage points from the previous week.
Winter-wheat coloring was at 79 percent, nine days behind 2021 but one day ahead of the average. Winter-wheat condition was rated 85 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 66 percent complete, five days ahead of the average. All hay condition was reported 81 percent good to excellent condition, an increase of 2 percentage points from the previous week.
Pasture condition was rated 75 percent good to excellent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin for more information.