Crop progress, condition in Wisconsin

Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Aug. 7, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Much-needed rain fell across most of the state, helping to reduce dry-condition stress in corn and soybeans.
Topsoil-moisture condition rated 5 percent very short, 19 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Corn silking was 77 percent, nine days behind 2021 and three days behind the five-year average. Twenty percent of corn had reached the dough stage, one week behind 2021 and three days behind the average. Corn condition was 76 percent good to excellent statewide, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Soybeans blooming was at 87 percent, one week behind 2021 but even with the average. Soybeans setting pods was 57 percent, eight days behind 2021 and two days behind the average. Soybean condition was 74 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 3 percentage points from the previous week.
People are also reading…
Oats coloring was at 94 percent, two days behind 2021 but three days ahead of the average. Oat harvested for grain was 30 percent, five days behind 2021 and three days behind the average. Oat condition was 78 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 3 percentage points from the previous week.
Potatoes harvested was at 10 percent, four days behind 2021 and two days behind the average. Potato condition was 92 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 3 percentage points from the previous week.
Winter wheat harvested for grain was 76 percent, one week behind 2021 but even with the average.
The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 98 percent complete, three days behind 2021 but one week ahead of the average. The third cutting was 62 percent complete, one day ahead of 2021 and five days ahead of the average. All-hay condition was reported 78 percent good to excellent condition, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Pasture condition was rated 68 percent good to excellent, even with the previous week.
Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin for more information.