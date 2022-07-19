Crop progress, condition in Wisconsin

Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 17, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Welcome rains fell across much of the state this past week, providing relief for stressed crops. Harvesting of winter wheat was underway.
Topsoil-moisture condition rated 3 percent very short, 21 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 6 percent very short, 17 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Corn silking was 9 percent, five days behind 2021 and four days behind the five-year average. Corn condition was 77 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Soybeans blooming was 46 percent, eight days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Soybeans setting pods was 5 percent, 11 days behind 2021 and one week behind the average. Soybean condition was 76 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous week.
Oats headed was at 91 percent, 11 days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Oats coloring was at 50 percent, six days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Oat condition was 82 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous week.
Potato condition was 95 percent good to excellent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Winter-wheat coloring was at 92 percent, one week behind 2021 but three days ahead of the average. Winter wheat harvested for grain was 5 percent, 11 days behind 2021 and three days behind the average. Winter-wheat condition was rated 86 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 78 percent complete, three days behind 2021 but four days ahead of the average. All-hay condition was reported 83 percent good to excellent condition, an increase of 2 percentage points from the previous week.
Pasture condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the previous week.
Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin for more information.