 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crop progress, condition in Wisconsin

Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 17, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Welcome rains fell across much of the state this past week, providing relief for stressed crops. Harvesting of winter wheat was underway.

Topsoil-moisture condition rated 3 percent very short, 21 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 6 percent very short, 17 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.

Corn silking was 9 percent, five days behind 2021 and four days behind the five-year average. Corn condition was 77 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Soybeans blooming was 46 percent, eight days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Soybeans setting pods was 5 percent, 11 days behind 2021 and one week behind the average. Soybean condition was 76 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous week.

Oats headed was at 91 percent, 11 days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Oats coloring was at 50 percent, six days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Oat condition was 82 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous week.

Potato condition was 95 percent good to excellent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Winter-wheat coloring was at 92 percent, one week behind 2021 but three days ahead of the average. Winter wheat harvested for grain was 5 percent, 11 days behind 2021 and three days behind the average. Winter-wheat condition was rated 86 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.

The second cutting of alfalfa was reported at 78 percent complete, three days behind 2021 but four days ahead of the average. All-hay condition was reported 83 percent good to excellent condition, an increase of 2 percentage points from the previous week.

People are also reading…

Pasture condition was rated 74 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin for more information.

Download PDF Crop Condition as of July 17, 2022
Download PDF Soybeans Blooming
Download PDF Crop Progress as of July 17, 2022
Download PDF Days Suitable for Fieldwork
Download PDF Average Temperature Departure
Download PDF Accumulated Precipitation
Download PDF Weather Information

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From the Fields: Jason Maloney

From the Fields: Jason Maloney

It is hard to ignore a lake large enough to make its own weather. Lake Superior dominates Wisconsin’s northern region – Douglas, Bayfield, Ash…

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Josh Kamps is a University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension regional crops and soils educator. He works with farmers in Grant, Green, Iowa a…

Insects explored as food, feed

Insects explored as food, feed

Insects are a source of good-quality protein and can be cultivated easily. Researchers at Wageningen University and Research are exploring the…

App improves pest management

App improves pest management

A new mobile app aims to help growers improve disease- and pest-management practices while saving time, effort and resources. The app combines…

Nitrogen emissions take toll

Nitrogen emissions take toll

Emissions of nitrogen oxides, ammonia and nitrous oxide recently were studied by environmental scientists at Rice University. The study quanti…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News