Crop progress, condition in Wisconsin

Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sept. 4, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Harvesting for corn silage was just beginning and some producers started planting winter wheat.

Topsoil-moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 12 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 3 percent very short, 22 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.

Corn in the dough stage or beyond was 86 percent, three days behind 2021 but three days ahead of the five-year average. Forty-four percent of corn had reached the dent state, seven days behind 2021 and one day behind the average. Corn condition was 78 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 2 percentage points from the previous week.

Soybeans setting pods was 95 percent, five days behind 2021 but one day ahead of the average. Leaves were turning color on 15 percent of the state’s soybean acreage, eight days behind 2021 and five days behind the average. Soybean condition was 78 percent good to excellent, an increase of 4 percentage points from the previous week.

Oats harvested for grain was at 91 percent, one day behind 2021 but five days ahead of the average.

Potatoes harvested was at 27 percent, six days behind 2021 and three days behind the average. Potato condition was 96 percent good to excellent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.

The third cutting of alfalfa was reported at 95 percent complete, five days ahead of 2021 and seven days ahead of the average. The fourth cutting was 52 percent complete, two days ahead of 2021 and six days ahead of the average. All-hay condition was reported 77 percent good to excellent condition, a decrease of 3 percentage points from the previous week.

Pasture condition was rated 71 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin for more information.

