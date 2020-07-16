In some ways farming is like cooking. Cooking would be much easier if people could leave the kitchen after eating and not come back until the next meal needs to be made. But someone needs to put away the leftovers, do the dishes and clean the table.
Similarly there’s work to do in farm fields after harvest and before planting the next spring; crop residue remains in the field. Using no-till and prescribed fire management are two potential ways to manage crop residue. Both practices help keep organic matter and nitrogen in the soil. But research was needed to understand how those two practices can affect long-term soil health.
My team wants to help farmers determine the best way to manage their residue between growing seasons. To do that we decided to learn more about how no-till and prescribed fire management affect nutrients and microbes in the soil.
No-till is a practice where farmers plant directly into the crop debris from the previous year. Prescribed fires are used to purposely burn off previous crop debris with controlled fire. Both those practices have minimal physical disturbance to the soil.
But both of those practices also come with drawbacks. No-till can cause poor conditions for crop growth during cool spring temperatures and increased moisture, which promotes disease. Prescribed fire can leave bare soil vulnerable to erosion.
Our team focused research on wheat-soybean rotations as well as continuous corn-production systems. Those are common practices in many areas of the world. Wheat and corn production leave behind residue but common practices like conventional tillage are greatly disruptive. The need to identify viable conservation practices is growing in importance.
Crop residue and its degradation by soil microbes is an important part of the carbon cycle. Plants store carbon during the growing season; then microbes use the plant residue for food. The carbon then is stored in the soil in a chemically stable form.
Fresh green material in no-till fields is easy to break down; provides rich nutrients for soil microbes. Ash from burned residue is more chemically stable but it doesn’t provide a nutrient source for microbes.
Our team found that impacts from crop-management practices like crop rotation or fertilization outweighed the influence of prescribed fire for residue management. Researchers found some decreases in microbial activity after yearly prescribed burns.
Findings show prescribed fire had some possible short-term benefits for soil-nutrient availability but timing is crucial. Prescribed burning of wheat residue provided an increase of nitrogen for about seven days. Those benefits should be weighed against other possible impacts, like carbon dioxide production and crop yield.
We still need to learn the long-term influence of prescribed fire on the soil biological community. Short-term impacts were measured but the long-term influence on soil nutrients, biological cycles and soil health are not known.
No two farm-management systems are the same, and their success rates are defined by the users. Scientists continue to examine possible scenarios to provide accurate and sustainable recommendations to farmers.
I have always been interested in soil conservation and the potential it has to impact many facets of life. By improving soil health we can improve air and water quality, store carbon and provide stable resources for food production.
