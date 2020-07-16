Lisa Fultz is a researcher at the Louisiana State University-AgCenter and an assistant professor in the School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences. Visit www.lsuagcenter.com for more information.

The American Society of Agronomy, the Soil Science Society of America and the Crop Science Society of America represent more than 12,000 individual members around the world. Scientist memberships build collaborating partnerships in the agronomy, crops and soils-science fields for the advancement of knowledge. Visit www.agronomy.org for more information.