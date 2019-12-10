The composition of Earth’s atmosphere has changed in a number of ways since the Industrial Revolution. Carbon dioxide and ozone in particular have had a significant effect on crops. A better understanding of the interactive effects of changes in the atmosphere and climate is needed to develop strategies to help farmers.
Carbon-dioxide concentrations have increased more than 45 percent since the Industrial Revolution. Crops use light energy to convert carbon dioxide into sugars in the process of photosynthesis. In the absence of other stresses, increasing atmospheric carbon-dioxide concentrations lead to greater growth and yields in many crops.
But carbon dioxide also is a greenhouse gas and is the most important contributor to global warming. Increasing concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere indirectly cause greater heat stress to crops in many regions.
Ozone is a second greenhouse gas that has increased since pre-industrial times. Unlike carbon dioxide, ozone directly damages plants as well as reduces growth and yields. Recent studies have shown the effects of ozone pollution are equivalent to other environmental stresses such as nutrient limitation, pests and diseases, or drought or heat stress.
The increase in atmospheric carbon-dioxide concentration and other greenhouse gases – methane, nitrous oxides and ozone – have warmed the planet by 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit since the late-1800s. That warming is responsible for shrinking ice sheets and glaciers, an increase in sea level and increased extreme-weather events.
Carbon-dioxide contributes the most to warming. That’s why it receives so much attention in terms of limiting emissions or developing technologies to sequester it from the atmosphere. Location and seasonality influence which environmental factors limit crop productivity. Nutrient limitations, drought stress, heat stress and ozone pollution in corn production are all predicted to reduce seed yield by 5 percent to 10 percent.
Several challenges are intensifying with climate change, including changes in rainfall patterns with more-frequent extremes. More extreme temperature events or droughts also are challenges farmers will increasingly face. The changes in atmospheric composition – increasing carbon dioxide and ozone concentrations – are driving changes in climate. A better understanding of the interactive effects of changes in the atmosphere and climate is needed to develop strategies to help farmers.
My research has addressed the impacts of atmospheric change on corn and soybeans. There is genetic variation in crop responses to climate change. Genetic variation is the cornerstone to breeding so our research suggests it’s possible to breed for varieties of crops that are better-suited to future atmospheres. For example we identified inbred corn lines that are particularly sensitive to ozone pollution. We’re studying the genes that are differentially expressed in those lines. We also have identified varieties of soybeans that yield 25 percent better in the elevated carbon-dioxide concentrations expected for the middle of this century.
Farmers are already adapting to climate change in many ways. They’re growing crops in new areas; corn is now widely planted in the Dakotas in contrast to 10 to 15 years ago. Farmers also are taking advantage of longer growing seasons when spring conditions permit early planting and longer-maturity varieties can be planted.
I’ve collaborated with companies to test commercial varieties for carbon-dioxide response, temperature response and ozone tolerance. That information can be used to identify lines for future development.