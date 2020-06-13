Tropical Depression Cristobal has made a visit to Wisconsin – and I’m not sure what impact that might have on migrating insects. At a minimum there needs to be a source of insects from an area the storm passes over – insects at a life stage that can migrate, surface winds that will help them become airborne and conducive conditions for insects to settle out.
The last time a tropical storm passed through our state was Gilbert in September 1988. But it only clipped southern Wisconsin and was too late to have an entomological impact – certainly not enough for me to gain any experience. Before Gilbert was an unnamed Category 2 hurricane in 1949. Contrary to popular belief, that was before my time.
All humor aside, watch for the usual migrating insects like corn earworm, fall armyworm and potato leafhopper. But also watch for anything else that might arrive. I really don’t know how this might play out. It can be complicated and takes more than just winds to transport insects.
The take-home message is to keep an eye open. If anyone sees something unusual, especially if there are lots of them, reach out for answers. Visit ipcm.wisc.edu or contact bmjense1@wisc.edu or 608-263-4073 for more information.