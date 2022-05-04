Declining availability in a nitrogen-rich world

Research and discussion has long focused on the negative effects of excess nitrogen on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. But new evidence indicates the world is now experiencing a dual trajectory in nitrogen availability, with many areas experiencing a hockey stick-shaped decline. In a new review paper researchers describe the causes for the declines and the consequences on how ecosystems function.
“There is both too much nitrogen and too little nitrogen on Earth at the same time,” said Rachel Mason, lead author of the paper and a former postdoctoral scholar at the National Socio-environmental Synthesis Center.
“When there’s too much nitrogen in an ecosystem it can act as a toxin,” said Peter Reich, study co-author and director of the Institute for Global Change Biology at the University of Michigan. “But in all those ecosystems where nitrogen is declining, that can spell trouble for the health, productivity and function of all the organisms and the ecosystem as a whole.”
Humans for the past century have more than doubled the total global supply of reactive nitrogen through industrial and agricultural activities. The nitrogen becomes concentrated in streams, lakes and coastal bodies of water, sometimes resulting in eutrophication, oxygen-deprived dead zones, and harmful algal blooms.
But increasing carbon-dioxide levels and other global changes have increased demand for nitrogen by plants and microbes. In many areas of the world that aren’t subject to excessive inputs of nitrogen from people, long-term records demonstrate nitrogen availability is declining. That has important consequences for plant and animal growth.
Nitrogen availability is critical to the growth of plants and the animals that eat them. Gardens, forest and fisheries are almost all more productive when they’re fertilized with moderate amounts of nitrogen.
If plant nitrogen becomes less available, plants grow more slowly and their leaves are less nutritious to insects. That can potentially reduce growth and reproduction of insects, birds and bats that feed on them.
“When nitrogen is less available, every living thing holds on to the element for longer, slowing the flow of nitrogen from one organism to another through the food chain,” said Andrew Elmore, senior author of the paper and a professor of landscape ecology at the University of Maryland and at the National Socio-environmental Synthesis Center. “That’s why we can say that the nitrogen cycle is slowing.”
Researchers reviewed long-term, global and regional studies and found evidence of declining nitrogen availability. Grasslands in central North America, for example, have been experiencing declining nitrogen availability for a century. Cattle grazing those areas have had less protein in their diets through time. Many forests in North America and Europe have been experiencing nutritional declines for several decades.
The declines are likely caused by multiple environmental changes, including elevated atmospheric carbon-dioxide levels. Atmospheric carbon dioxide has reached its greatest level in millions of years, and terrestrial plants are exposed to about 50 percent more of it than just 150 years ago.
Elevated atmospheric carbon dioxide fertilizes plants, allowing faster growth. But it dilutes plant nitrogen in the process, leading to a cascade of effects that reduce the availability of nitrogen. Warming and disturbances such as wildfires also can reduce nitrogen availability in time.
Declining nitrogen availability also is likely constraining the ability of plants to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Reich has conducted a number of studies that underpin that conclusion. Global plant biomass currently stores about as much carbon as is contained in the atmosphere. And biomass carbon storage increases each year as carbon-dioxide levels increase.
But declining nitrogen availability jeopardizes the annual increase in plant carbon storage by imposing limitations to plant growth. Therefore climate-change models that currently attempt to estimate carbon stored in biomass – including trends through time – need to account for nitrogen availability.
“The strong indications of declining nitrogen availability in many places and contexts is another important reason to rapidly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels,” Elmore said. “Additional management responses that could increase nitrogen availability over large regions are likely to be controversial but are clearly an important area to be studied.”
The researchers recommend that data be assembled into an annual state-of-the-nitrogen-cycle report or a global map of changing nitrogen availability. That would represent a comprehensive resource for scientists, managers and policymakers. The paper recently was published in Science. Visit science.org and search for “declining nitrogen availability” for more information.
Amy Pelsinsky is the director of communications at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science/