Devastation of insects looms

If no steps are taken to shield insects from climate change, the consequences will “drastically reduce our ability to build a sustainable future based on healthy, functional ecosystems,” concludes a group of scientists from 19 countries.
Citing research from around the world, the team painted a bleak picture of the short- and long-term effects of climate change on insects, many of which have been declining for decades. Global warming and extreme-weather events already threaten some insects with extinction. Some insects will be forced to move to cooler climes to survive. Others will face impacts to their fertility, life cycle and interactions with other species.
“Humans need to realize that we are one species out of millions of species, and there's no reason for us to assume we’re never going to go extinct,” said Anahí Espíndola, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of Maryland and a co-author of the study. “Changes to insects can affect our species in pretty drastic ways.”
Insects play a central role in ecosystems by recycling nutrients and nourishing other organisms further along the food chain, including humans. In addition much of the world’s food supply depends on pollinators, and healthy ecosystems help keep the number of pests and disease-carrying insects in check.
Many insects are ectotherms, which means they’re unable to regulate their own body temperature. Because they’re so dependent on external conditions, they may respond to climate change more acutely than other animals.
One way insects cope with climate change is by shifting their range or permanently relocating to cooler temperatures. According to one study cited in the paper, the ranges of about half of all insect species will diminish by 50 percent or more if the planet’s temperature increases by 3.2 degrees Celsius. If warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius – the goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change – ranges of 6 percent of insects will be affected.
Drastic changes to a species’ range can jeopardize their genetic diversity, potentially hampering their ability to adapt and survive, Espíndola said. Conversely climate change may make some insects more pervasive, to the detriment of human health and agriculture. Global warming is expected to expand the geographical range of some disease vectors such as mosquitoes, as well as crop-eating pests.
“Many pests are actually pretty generalist, so that means they’re able to feed on many different types of plants,” Espíndola said. “Those are the insects that – based on the data – seem to be the least negatively affected by climate change.”
The effects of climate change are often compounded by other human-caused impacts, such as habitat loss, pollution and the introduction of invasive species. Combined those stressors make it more difficult for insects to adapt to changes in their environment, the authors wrote.
While effects are already being felt by insects, it’s not too late to take action. The paper outlined steps that policymakers and the public can take to protect insects and their habitats. The scientists recommended transformative action in six areas.
- phasing out fossil fuels
- curbing air pollutants
- restoring and permanently protecting ecosystems
- promoting mostly plant-based diets
- moving toward a circular economy
- stabilizing the global human population
Beyond sweeping societal changes, the paper suggested ways that individuals can help. That includes managing public, private or urban gardens and other green spaces in a more ecologically-friendly way – for instance, incorporating native plants into the mix and avoiding pesticides and significant changes in land usage when possible.
“Small actions are powerful,” said. “They’re even more powerful when they’re not isolated.”
The paper was published in Ecological Monographs. Visit esajournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – and search for “climate change and insects” – and pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov – and search for “projected effect on insects" – for more information.
Emily Nunez is a science writer for the University of Maryland-College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences.