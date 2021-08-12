“Digital twin” technology could bolster crop decisions

The use of “digital twins” – virtual copies of physical objects and operations – is gaining steam in a wide range of industries. Updated constantly with real-time data the virtual mirrors enable engineers to monitor and predict traffic flow, retailers to optimize supply chains and railway operators to spot wear and tear on tracks. Researchers are even working toward digital twins of the human heart, which would enable doctors to diagnose, treat and monitor patients from afar.
The technology hasn’t been widely employed in agriculture. But the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture recently awarded a five-year, $20 million grant to establish the AI Institute for Resilient Agriculture. It’s part of a $200-million federal effort to develop artificial intelligence hubs that address a variety of national needs.
A collaboration of eight institutions – including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and led by Iowa State University – is launching the institute. The mission is to deploy digital twins, powered by advances in artificial intelligence, throughout the agricultural space.
“The new institutes leverage the scientific power of U.S. land-grant universities informed by close partnerships with farmers, producers, educators and innovators to provide sustainable-crop production solutions and address pressing societal challenges,” said Carrie Castille, director of the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. “The innovation centers will speed our ability to meet critical needs in the future agricultural workforce, providing equitable and fair market access, increasing nutrition security and providing tools for climate-smart agriculture.”
James Schnable, a plant geneticist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, brings to the project Nebraska’s diverse geography, climate and soil. Those variations are important to understanding how plants behave in different circumstances, including accelerating climate change and decreasing available cropland.
He will tap into the university’s Research and Extension Centers. The centers span the state from a site near Lincoln to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, which is located 400 miles to the west. The Panhandle center is 2,700 feet higher in elevation and receives only half of Lincoln’s precipitation. Schnable will grow, test and genetically analyze various corn and sorghum varieties during the project.
New York University, the University of Arizona, George Mason University, the University of Missouri, the Iowa Soybean Association and Carnegie Mellon University also are part of the collaboration. The institute includes partners from the technology and agriculture industries, governments, commodity groups and other organizations.
The researchers are capitalizing on increasingly sophisticated plant, soil and weather sensors as well as unmanned-aerial vehicles and robots. The technologies transmit real-time data – such as weather information, water and nitrogen measurements, and soil and topography maps – to predictive digital twins. The twins also incorporate data reflecting the latest understanding of plant growth and development. The team will twin both individual plants and entire farm fields.
Digital twins overcome real-world constraints on the number of experiments that researchers can run on crops in the real world. Digital twinning enables researchers and producers to simulate endless what-if scenarios and apply their findings to on-the-ground decision making.
“Creating a digital twin means building a model of how plants perceive and respond to their environment,” Schnable said. “Once we have that we can run hundreds of thousands of different simulations where we put the digital twin of an individual corn plant or a whole field through different weather or agronomic practices. We can make specific changes to the plant we know is possible to achieve through breeding. Running the simulations lets us prioritize which combinations of plant genetics and farm-management practices are likely to give the best outcomes for farmers in specific environments.”
That could eventually translate into a decision-support tool that provides farmers actionable information. Today farmers make decisions about which hybrid to plant, and the timing and amount of irrigation and fertilizer, based on their knowledge of the weather, their farm’s soil and previous experiences. But for farmers who may have only 40 growing seasons in their careers, big changes can be risky. Digital twins would let them test a wider range of options on a computer. That could help them maximize profit and minimize environmental impact.
Tiffany Lee is a writer in research and economic development at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.