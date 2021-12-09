Discovery could cut crop-breeding times

New techniques developed at the University of California-Davis could allow breeding of plants with one genetic parent. That could dramatically reduce the time to breed new crop varieties.
The work stems from a discovery made more than a decade ago by the late Simon Chan, an associate professor of plant biology at UC-Davis, and colleagues.
Plants inherit a matching set of chromosomes from each parent. To transmit a favorable trait, such as pest or drought resistance, to all of their offspring, the plant would need to carry the same genetic variant on each chromosome. But creating plants that “breed true” in that way can require generations of cross-breeding.
Chan and postdoctoral fellow Ravi Maruthachalam discovered in 2010 a way to eliminate the genetic contribution from one parent while breeding the model plant Arabidopsis. They had modified a protein called CENH3, found in the centromere, a structure in the center of a chromosome.
When they tried to cross wild-type Arabidopsis with plants with modified CENH3, they obtained plants with half the normal number of chromosomes. The part of the genome from one parent plant had been eliminated to create a haploid plant.
That work ignited efforts to achieve the same result in corn, wheat and tomato. But replicating Chan’s strategy outside Arabidopsis has so far proved fruitless, said Luca Comai, a professor in the department of plant biology at UC-Davis. Other laboratories have created plants with one set of chromosomes by manipulating CENH3, but it’s unclear how the results are related.
The mechanistic basis of CENH3 effects on haploid induction was mysterious. There appear to be different rules for each species, he said.
Much of the mystery has now been discovered. Mohan Marimuthu, a researcher at the UC-Davis-Genome Center and Department of Plant Biology, and Comai worked with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, who is now at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kerala. They found that when CENH3 protein is altered, it is removed from the deoxyribonucleic-acid in the egg before fertilization, weakening the centromere.
“In subsequent embryonic divisions, the CENH3-depleted centromeres contributed by the egg fail to compete with CENH3-rich ones contributed by the sperm,” Comai said. “The female genome is eliminated.”
The finding that any selective depletion of CENH3 engenders centromere weakness explains the original results by Chan and Maruthachalam as well as new results from other laboratories in wheat and corn, Comai said. This new knowledge should make it easier to induce haploids in crop plants, he said.
The study recently was published in Science Advances.” Visit science.org and search for “genome elimination” for more information.
Andy Fell is a writer for University of California-Davis News and Media Relations.