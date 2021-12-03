Diversity creates healthy success

BLACKWELL, Wis. – Often we see places where there seems to be very little going on. We come across people who speak much but accomplish little. We hear of promising projects and ideas but nothing comes of them. But now and then we come across a place where so much is going on that it’s difficult to understand how it’s all done. Plans are implemented. Projects move forward. People have inspiration and purpose. In such places optimism and positive action are contagious.
Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan, the farm owned and operated by the Forest County Potawatomi, is located on Forest County Road H between Wabeno and Laona near Blackwell. David Cronauer manages the farm.
“The Forest County Potawatomi started the farm in 2017 because the tribe was looking for a way to become food-sovereign and make the population healthier through the food they eat,” he said. “They wanted to reduce the health issues of tribal members, in particular diabetes and heart disease, by providing healthy food for them. We have all been eating a modern diet high in carbohydrates (and) high in saturated fats, and we can change that.
“The farm has about 126 acres of pasture. We have rotational grazing on all of it, with the exception of 7 acres we keep for a corn maze. We do a corn maze every fall with a pumpkin patch for agritourism. It attracts people and they find out what we do. We have a 2-acre orchard with 90 apple trees, 45 pear trees and 45 plum trees.
“We raise calves to finish and we farrow to finish. Our beef-breeding herd consists of about 140 animals. We have a herd of about 50 bison. We have five Idaho pasture pig sows and a boar. Right now we have about 50 pigs. We are getting ready to farrow again this week or next.
“We have between 100 and 150 egg-laying chickens and 300 meat birds. All of those animals are on pasture year-round. Chickens are in chicken tractors that are moved daily. Pigs are eating grass on pasture and they get supplemental grain. The bison and cows are rotationally grazed. We move the animals as needed.
“We have six employees and the most are tribal members. We provide food for tribal programs including day care, preschool, Elders, the recreation center and the new community center that just opened. We supply two tribal-owned convenience stores with meat.
“We just did our first distribution of lettuce through a pilot program with Feeding Wisconsin. Feeding Wisconsin distributed the lettuce to Tribal Elders in three tribes. Those boxes go out every two weeks. We also welcome the general public, the entire community, here at our store (near Blackwell). We get a lot of visitors to the northwoods who come up for the summer. We have a lake nearby and folks with summer houses there come here a lot.”
The store near Blackwell is open full time in May, has limited hours in fall and is closed in the winter.
“We have six hoop houses,” Cronauer said. “We grow seasonal produce in them. We have an aquaponics greenhouse that can produce 1,100 heads of lettuce and leafy greens a week. We also grow some cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers. We hope to provide local produce to area schools through the Farm to School Program so we can get our youth eating healthy food – food that doesn’t have many food miles on it. This can have positive effects on climate change and quality. Most produce in stores is already five to seven days old when it hits the shelf. Here it travels 50 feet to get to our store; it’s fresh.”
As one walks around Bodwéwadmi Ktëgan it sinks in that six people are accomplishing all the projects Cronauer described. But then one runs into the huge community composting project, a large outdoor game site that goes with the corn maze, the sugar bush where the maple syrup and sugar operation will be next spring, and the new building where sap, syrup and sugar will be processed. Everywhere one looks there is another project. One hears about all the grant writing to obtain funding. And one has the distinct impression that all this is just the beginning.
Visit farm.fcpotawatomi.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.