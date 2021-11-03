Diversity rescue plan launched

Food plants contribute an astonishing array of colors, textures, flavors and, most importantly, vital nutrients to human diets. Yet many fruit and vegetable species are threatened from changes in land use, climate and other factors. To ensure they remain available, the trend must be reversed. A group of scientists recently launched a 10-year rescue plan to do just that.
The World Vegetable Center and the Crop Trust are taking the initiative – “Safeguarding and Using Fruit and Vegetable Biodiversity” – and turning the plan into practice. That will help to ensure fruit and vegetables can fulfill an increasingly prominent role in a new global research and development agenda addressing nutrition, climate, biodiversity, poverty and livelihoods.
A few globally popular crops such as tomatoes and bananas attract research funds. But less well-known fruits and vegetables and their wild relatives languish from a lack of attention. One quarter of the 1,100 recognized vegetable species worldwide aren’t conserved in genebanks.
Wild relatives of fruits and vegetables – sources of traits for heat and drought tolerance, pest and disease resistance, new colors, shapes, taste, nutrients, yield and more – also are poorly represented in genebanks. More than one third of 883 wild relatives require urgent conservation. More than one half are a medium priority for protection. Just three percent of the wild relatives can be considered well-conserved.
“Without backups of seed in genebanks those species and their valuable traits are at risk of being lost forever,” said Maarten van Zonneveld, genebank manager of the World Vegetable Center and one of the new plan’s authors. “Such loss will diminish choices in the food supply and severely limit the ability of plant breeders to adapt existing food crops to changes in the environment.”
Development of improved tomato varieties, for instance, relies almost entirely on the diversity safeguarded in genebanks. Without more and better germplasm conservation, breeders will lack the building blocks to craft nutritious new varieties that taste good, resist pests and diseases, and can thrive in shifting climate conditions.
Safeguard the supporting cast
To successfully reproduce most fruits and some vegetables need interactions with insect pollinators and other supporting organisms. In the past 40 years, the yields of crops that depend on insects for pollination have declined 13 percent compared to crops that don’t need insects. The “pollinator-yield gap” has been brought about by an average 45-percent decline in terrestrial insect populations during those four decades, the result of habitat destruction, degradation and fragmentation.
Wild species dependent on insect pollinators for cross-fertilization also are at risk of extinction. The new plan stresses the necessity of protecting fruit and vegetable pollinators and seed dispersers to ensure diversity of food crops.
The plan outlines six trends favoring better conservation and use of fruit and vegetable biodiversity.
- greater awareness of the health benefits of diets rich in fruit and vegetables
- increase in the proportion of fruit and vegetable crops in global food production
- resurgence of some underutilized and neglected species
- increase in food diversity in many countries, as immigrants bring food plants and preferences to new locales
- advances in biotechnology to develop new varieties
- tripling in the past 40 years of the total area to protect natural habitats and traditional production systems, many managed by indigenous communities with a commitment to maintaining agrobiodiversity
“We could be on the cusp of a fruit and vegetable renaissance,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of the Crop Trust. “We just need the political will.”
The $250-million, decade-long global rescue plan for fruit and vegetable biodiversity aims to strengthen the existing network of genebanks. It aims to fill gaps and protect wild populations of fruit and vegetable species and their pollinators and dispersers.
Collecting the diversity of underutilized and neglected species and their wild relatives to increase the breadth and depth of genebank holdings will be the initial focus. Strengthening genebanks in sub-Saharan Africa is another priority; the region lags in infrastructure to document, maintain and use local crop diversity.
“There have been some notable successes recently in promoting local vegetables in some African countries,” said Luigi Guarino of the Crop Trust, one of the plan’s authors. “We need to scale that and researchers and farmers need access to diversity to do that.”
Farmers, breeders, researchers and businesses will benefit from stronger global partnerships for the collection, conservation and sharing of fruit and vegetable diversity. Internationally agreed-upon policies and regulations governing the actions can prevent exploitation of local communities and landscapes.
The plan’s authors suggest that a global team of experts from different sectors and disciplines launch an initiative in the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture to better conserve, monitor and understand the diversity of fruit and vegetable crops.
Partnerships among global custodians of diversity – from individual farmers to national parks, from public breeding programs to private seed companies – will be essential to the initiative’s success.
“With sufficient, sustained funding, the global rescue plan can shift the research and development agenda to focus on nutrition and wellbeing,” said Marco Wopereis, director general of the World Vegetable Center. “That’s where the emphasis needs to be.”
The World Vegetable Center is a nonprofit institute for vegetable research and development. It mobilizes resources from public and private sectors to realize the potential of vegetables for healthy lives and more resilient livelihoods.