Does one qualify if already using eligible practices?

An important aspect of emerging markets for carbon sequestration is the focus on additionality. Currently about all of the programs seek to enroll producers who weren’t previously using eligible practices to sequester “new” carbon. That generally means that producers who have previously implemented practices such as no-till and cover crops are ineligible to receive payments for carbon sequestration on land where those practices have been in place.
Only adoption of new practices or implementing practices on new acres qualify for carbon-sequestration programs. While some programs allow producers to receive back payments on previously implemented practices, they only apply to the previous five years or less.
The focus on additionality is intended to incentivize sequestration that wouldn’t be captured sans the incentive. But that can be a point of contention for farmers who have implemented the practices for years. Twenty-two percent of the farmers participating in the survey indicated that their previous use of eligible practices disqualified them from participating in a carbon market. While many are looking for ways to reward producers who have long made investments in regenerative practices, no clear solutions currently exist to our knowledge. Ultimately the demand for “vintage” offsets is poor.
When combined with the physical aspects of soil-carbon sequestration, soil-carbon sequestration increases at a decreasing rate and carbon-storage potential is finite and can only be exploited once. Additionality requirements also raise concerns about adverse selection and moral hazard.
The rhetoric of an ever-impending increase in the price of carbon may be adversely impacting farmers’ incentive to participate given the option of waiting. Why would a farmer start selling his or her finite ability to sequester carbon today for $15 per metric ton when they could wait and possibly sell that same sequestration for $30 per metric ton or more three to five years from now?
There are also questions about whether producers who receive federal or state funding for conservation-practice adoption are eligible to also receive payments for carbon sequestration, or vice versa. Ultimately, the answer is “it depends.” Some programs allow and encourage that sort of program stacking. Others prohibit it.
None of the producers in the survey identified restrictions on program stacking as an impediment to their participation in soil carbon markets. But producers seeking a contract to sequester carbon should ask about opportunities or limitations on receiving additional funding for practices implemented.