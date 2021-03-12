Don’t blame cows for climate change

DUBUQUE, Iowa – When it comes to the controversial topic of climate change there’s one researcher who takes the science seriously enough to prove cow gas is not to blame – and could help in combating global warming. Frank Mitloehner from the University of California Davis gave the results of his work with the data at the recent Driftless Region Beef Conference in Dubuque.
“Many farmers kind of feel this is a political discussion – an anti-livestock, anti-agriculture discussion,” he said. “I don’t agree with that.”
Although he does believe global warming is a serious threat to earth, he said, the methane produced by cows is different than other greenhouse gases.
The gases essential for creating that blanket over the earth that keeps warm air from escaping into space and freezing the planet are carbon dioxide, methane, chlorofluorocarbons, ozone and nitrous oxide. As the gases increase the blanket that covers earth thickens – causing increasing atmospheric temperatures.
“Critics of animal agriculture say it’s methane we need to concentrate on,” Mitloehner said. “In my opinion they’re using methane as the most impactful angle and tool to get after animal agriculture.”
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency figures show the truth.
- Transportation is 28 percent of greenhouse gases.
- The electricity-generation industry creates 22 percent.
- All agriculture provides 10 percent of gases, with the animals contributing 3.9 percent of that 10 percent.
Often greater agriculture numbers are shared – but those are based on world figures, not U.S. numbers.
The crucial difference between methane and other forms of gases is that methane is not only produced; it’s destroyed in the environment. Once methane from a cow is produced by belching or flatulating, it meets with hydroxyl radicals that steal hydrogen from the methane and destroy it.
The result is that even though statistics show that methane is produced at 558 teragrams per year globally, there’s a “sink” or negative balance of 548 teragrams per year of methane being destroyed. The math is simple and leaves a positive of 10 teragrams of methane per year.
It all starts with plants. Carbon dioxide from the sun is used by plants through the process of photosynthesis. Cows eat plants and convert the carbohydrates to needed nutrients, causing them to release some methane. The methane meets with the hydroxyl radicals and is converted back to carbon dioxide, completing the cycle.
“This is completely overlooked by everyone,” Mitloehner said. “People are not considering the process of photosynthesis in the carbon cycle of food. Believe it or not, the world’s most important largest chemical process has not made it into the International Panel on Climate Change. I find that pretty unbelievable.”
If the world could keep livestock numbers constant, there would be no additional methane added to the atmosphere, he said. If livestock numbers were reduced by 35 percent it would result in a cooling effect on the earth. He pointed out that the countries in the world with the greatest carbon footprints also have the smallest milk-production numbers. The United States has the smallest number because of efficient milk and meat production resulting from genetics, reproduction, good veterinary systems and energy-dense diets.
“It is remarkable what we have done in this country,” he said.
In 1950 there were 25 million milk cows in the United States. There are currently 9 million, shrinking the milk carbon footprint by two-thirds.
Comparing beef from 1970 to the present shows the same tonnage of meat with a reduction of 50 million animals. The United States produces 18 percent of the world’s beef with only 6 percent of the total number of animals.
“It’s remarkable,” he said.
And two-thirds of the world’s meat is grown on marginal land that’s not fit for cropping.
“Please stop blaming our farmers for everything that’s gone badly,” he said. “They’ve done something that’s truly remarkable, which is to produce the food we need without overwhelming our resources.”
