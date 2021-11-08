Don’t return starch to field

The goal of feed efficiency constantly drives nutritionists to closely monitor and formulate rations with starch digestibility in mind. While that feed factor is regularly researched to learn more, many still struggle with results.
Typically by this time of year producers forget about looking at or monitoring fecal starch because most starch sources have had plenty of time to ferment and become more available to the animal. This year fecal starch levels were looked at in the spring of 2021, when the results are often less than 2.5 percent to 3 percent. At that time fecal starch was still running greater than those levels.
When fecal starch is running at greater than three percent, producers are “feeding turkeys” rather than the rumen, with expensive starch, which negates any return on investment. As the corn is growing in the fields, now is a good time to review ways to improve starch digestibility and ensure better utilization this fall and winter.
Harvesting corn at the correct maturity and moisture will help in improving starch digestibility. Remember that, when harvested at the correct maturity and moisture, starch digestibility does improve over time in storage, so being able to harvest and let the forage fully ferment before feeding will help.
Reviewing lab data, Rock River Laboratory has seen as much as a five- to 10-point improvement in starch digestibility in corn silage from fresh forage to three weeks fermented.
During the next three to five months an additional five to 10 points of starch digestibility can be gained when corn or other small grains are harvested at the right moisture. Adding those together, when harvested correctly and left to sit for three to five months before feeding, producers can gain 10 to 20 points in starch digestibility.
Jim Ferguson of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine said he suggests that for every point greater than three percent fecal starch, producers are losing 0.72 pounds of milk. Moving starch digestibility by 12 or 15 points just by postponing feed out could go a long way in return on starch fed. That’s why many nutritionists will encourage producers to harvest 15 months of forage, at least for one year, to get on a cycle to prevent feeding green forage.
Kernel Processing Score should be reviewed prior to harvest as well as monitored throughout harvest to ensure optimal processing. Lab data proves that harvesting at the correct moisture will also allow for greater change of kernel particle size over time in storage, helping improve starch digestibility.
As corn silage is harvested drier than recommended, those effects lessen, which results in less starch digestibility improvement as well.
Several large farms hire interns to spot check loads of corn silage as it comes in from the field, to ensure that the Kernel Processing Score is where it needs to be. Much can change during harvest, so constant monitoring is recommended. With today’s available equipment, shooting for a Kernel Processing Score greater than 70 should be the goal. Then, with proper time and moisture, the crop should be more than 80 Kernel Processing Score at feed out.
For high moisture grains, it’s recommended to harvest at the correct moisture and allow for fermentation to take place before feeding to ensure the best starch digestibility. With today’s cost of diet nutrients, take advantage of better utilization of all home-grown nutrients to reduce purchased costs.
Following those few tips will help ensure the best starch utilization for optimal rumen digestion and return on investment. Fecal starch can be checked anytime throughout the year, providing the level of starch passing through the animal, to keep an eye on what cows are actually utilizing. Monitoring starch can help provide benchmarks to improve the digestibility of harvested feedstuffs every year.
Cliff Ocker is the director of sales and client relations at Rock River Laboratory. Visit rockriverlab.com for more information.