Drainage pays long-term -- overview

Subsurface “tile” drainage is an essential agricultural water-management practice on naturally poorly drained soils throughout much of the Midwest. Purdue University has conducted a long-term 35-year drainage-research study at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center on high-silt, low-organic-matter, poorly structured soils that were not typically tile-drained prior to the 1980s.
Drainage pays!
1. Drainage improved timeliness of fieldwork by one to 15 days. During the first 10 years of the study, different-drain-spacing plots were chiseled and planted when the soil was “ready.” The undrained control plots were delayed between one and 15 days for tillage and planting compared to the narrowest and most intense drain spacing. The ability to be in the field on a timely basis is a major benefit of drainage to most farm operations.
2. Drainage improved corn yields. Corn yields were generally greater in the three drained treatments – 16, 33 and 66 feet compared to the undrained control at 133 feet.
During the 24 years of corn in the 35-year project, yields averaged
• 168 bushels per acre for the 16-foot spacing,
• 163 bushels per acre for the 33-foot spacing,
• 162 bushels per acre for the 66-foot spacing and
• 144 bushels per acre for the 133-foot spacing.
On average for the 11 soybean years of 1994 to 2018, there were no significant differences in soybean yields due to drainage treatment; yields averaged 57 bushels per acre.
3. Drainage improves cover-crop growth. Most commonly used cover crops require drainage to grow well on naturally poorly drained soils. For over-wintering cover crops such as cereal rye, much of the growth occurs during the wettest part of the fallow season – late winter to early spring – so tile drainage had a significant impact on growth and therefore potential effectiveness in improving soil health.
4. Drainage enables other conservation practices to work better. Adequate drainage is needed in order for other conservation practices to work to their full potential. A separate experiment at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center assessed the impacts of different conservation practices – including no-till, cover crops, dry animal manure and rotation with hay crops – on a drained block versus an undrained block, compared to continuous corn with chisel tillage. Plots with cover crops, rotation and manure had equal or greater corn yields than the control in the tiled block – but equal or smaller yields than the control in the untiled block. Earthworm populations, soil aggregate stability and infiltration were generally improved by no-till vs. chisel, and covers, rotation and manure compared to the control – especially in the tiled block.
Drainage affects water flow, quality
Closer drain spacings lose more water and nitrate in tile drainflow. When tile drains are installed closer together, the purpose is to remove more water faster. So it’s no surprise that narrower drain spacings removed more water per acre than wider drain spacings.
When expressed as a percent of total annual rainfall, on average from 1985-1999 the drainflow was
• 21 percent for the 16-foot spacing,
• 15 percent for the 33-foot spacing and
• 12 percent for the 66-foot spacing.
Average annual rainfall was 44 inches. Because of the greater water flow in the narrow spacings, nitrate-nitrogen losses in the drains were also greater.
During the first three years of measurement, 1985-1988, nitrogen losses were
• 44 pounds of nitrogen per acre for the 16-foot spacing,
• 32 pounds of nitrogen per acre for the 33-foot spacing and
• 24 pounds of nitrogen per acre for the 66-foot spacing.
Cover crops reduce nitrate losses from tiles. Management practices were changed during the course of the long-term experiment; nitrate concentrations and losses have been reduced as a result. Concentrations and losses were greatly decreased from the 1986-1988 time period to the 1997-1999 time period by a combination of growing cover crops, switching from continuous corn to corn-soybean rotation along with reduction in fertilizer-nitrogen rate, and switching from chisel tillage to no-till. Although we cannot clearly separate the amount of reduction due to the cover crop vs. the amount due to the reduced fertilizer rate, other work in the Midwest clearly shows the effectiveness of the cover crop in reducing nitrate concentrations and loads. During the third time period on the graph, nitrate concentrations were still reduced but the annual rainfall and therefore drainage were increased, leading to greater losses than in the late 1990s.
Bottom line from data
• Drain spacing matters. The narrower the drain spacings, the more water and more nitrate will be lost in the tile drains.
• Rainfall matters. A year with greater rainfall, especially if it’s in the non-growing season, will give more drainage and more nitrate loss.
• Cover crops reduce nitrate-nitrogen concentrations and loads in tile flow.
Implication
If we intensify drainage, which will increase flow, then we should also intensify management of other aspects of the system, such as cover crops or controlled drainage, to reduce the “leakiness” of the system.
Drainage is a long-term investment. Installation of tile drainage is a long-term investment in a field. Drainage flow paths seem to develop through time, at least for the first several years after installation. Crop-yield effects vary from year to year based on the weather, so some years drainage will not have any effect on yields. But the long-term improvement in cash-crop yields, cover-crop growth and effectiveness of other conservation practices make the installation of tile drains on naturally poorly drained soils a good investment in the long-term productivity of a field.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
The project was supported in part by the Purdue Agricultural Research Programs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Eileen Kladivko is a Purdue University agronomy professor. Visit ag.purdue.edu/department/agry/ for more information.