Drainage pays long-term -- part 2

Drainage pays! Editor’s note: This is part 2 of Purdue University’s report regarding its long-term drainage-experiment insights on crop yield, cover-crop growth, soil improvement, water flow and chemical transport. An overview of the experiment was published in the Jan. 19 issue of Agri-View; part 1 was published in the Jan. 26 issue of Agri-View.
Purdue University conducted a 35-year project at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center in Butlerville, Indiana, 6 miles east of North Vernon in Jennings County, Indiana.
This part discusses the effects of drainage on cover-crop growth and the effectiveness of other conservation practices on improving crop growth and soil properties.
• Drainage improves cover-crop growth.
• Drainage enables other conservation practices to work better to improve soils and crop yields.
Although the results are specific to this study on the Clermont silt-loam soil at the ag center, most of the findings are more generally applicable across other poorly drained soils – although the specific values will vary with soil and climate.
Visit www.edustore.purdue.edu to download for free parts 1, 2, 3 and the executive summary.
Naturally poorly-drained soils present many challenges for crop production. Subsurface “tile” drainage is a common water-management practice for naturally-poorly-drained soils throughout much of the Midwest.
At the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center we have conducted long-term studies on tile drainage on a Clermont silt loam – now sometimes called Cobbsfork. It’s typical of the soils in southeastern Indiana and similar to soils stretching from southwestern Ohio to eastern Kansas. The long-term drainage studies were begun in 1983.
The original goals of the drainage studies were to
• evaluate subsurface drain spacings on drain flow, and on corn growth and yield; and
• evaluate combinations of agronomic-management practices and drainage on soil physical properties, and on corn growth and yield.
The drain-spacing experiment consisted of three drain spacings plus an “undrained control,” replicated twice in the field. Drains were installed at spacings of 16, 33 and 66 feet, with the undrained control being at a spacing of 133 feet. Due to the very slow permeability of the Clermont soil, the 133-foot spacing was considered to be a good proxy for “undrained” conditions.
The agronomic-treatment experiment had two blocks, one with tile drainage at 50-foot spacing and one with no tile drains. Surface drainage was fair but not perfect with some ponding occurring, especially in the untiled area. The goal was to improve soil physical properties along with crop growth, and to test the synergies between drainage and agronomic conservation practices.
There were five main agronomic treatments, split between no-till and chisel tillage, replicated four times in each subfield.
• continuous corn
• corn with cover of either wheat or cereal rye
• corn with cover of annual ryegrass
• corn with dry animal manure
• a three-year rotation of corn-wheat-orchardgrass – or red-clover – meadow
Drainage improves cover-crop growth
Most commonly used cover crops require adequate drainage to grow well. Figure 1 shows the cereal rye growth as of May 13, 2016, just prior to termination before planting of soybeans. The tiled plots had about 3,100 pounds of dry biomass per acre, compared to only 700 pounds per acre for the undrained control. Four years of data are shown in Figure 2. Biomass amounts varied from year to year due to the weather, the goal for the succeeding cash crop and the type of cover crop. But the drained plots always produced more biomass than the undrained control. Obviously if we are growing a cover crop for nitrogen scavenging and soil-health improvement, then we want the cover crop to grow well and produce enough biomass to have a positive impact. For over-wintering cover crops such as cereal rye, much of their growth occurs during the wettest part of the fallow season – late winter to early spring – so tile drainage can have a significant impact on the growth and therefore potential effectiveness of the cover crops on improving soil health.
Drainage helps other conservation practices
As illustrated with the cover-crop discussion, adequate drainage is needed for other conservation practices to work to their full potential. Average corn yields across the nine-year agronomic-treatment experiment are shown in Figure 3. For the continuous-corn control, the tiled block averaged 12 percent better yield than the untiled block. For the conservation treatments of wheat-rye cover, ryegrass cover and manure, the yields were about 20 percent better in the tiled than in the untiled block. Average continuous corn yields were 16 to 25 bushels per acre better in the tiled than in the untiled block, depending on the agronomic treatment. Plots with cover crops, manure and rotation had equal or greater corn yields than the control in the tiled subfields, but equal or smaller yields than the control in the untiled subfield. Those results illustrate the importance of tile drainage in enabling other conservation practices to be effective in improving crop yields.
Other soil measurements were made at various times during the study. Earthworm populations were generally greater in no-till vs. chisel plots; tiled vs. untiled plots; and plots with covers, rotation or manure – vs. the control. Soil physical properties of aggregate stability and infiltration tended to be improved by cover crops and rotation, compared to the control – especially in the tiled block.
The overall conclusion from this part of the drainage studies is that a good drainage system is a necessary first step to improving crop yields and soil health on naturally-poorly-drained soils. Agronomic conservation practices alone are not likely to make up for an inadequate drainage system. The shallow water table of naturally-poorly-drained soils is the first limitation to growth of cover crops or cash crops. It must be managed in order to provide adequate aeration for crop roots and soil biology, and their subsequent improvement of soil health. Cover crops and no-till will generally be more effective at improving soil health and increasing crop yields if they are used on soils with a good drainage system.
Drainage means long-term investment
Installation of tile drainage is a long-term investment in a field. Drainage-flow paths seem to develop through time, at least for the first several years after installation. Crop-yield effects vary from year to year, based on the weather, so drainage will not have any effect on yields in some years. Other conservation practices also take time to improve soil health; the effects of drainage on those improvements will likely become more evident with time. But the long-term improvement in cash-crop yields, cover-crop growth and effectiveness of other conservation practices make the installation of tile drains on naturally-poorly-drained soils a good investment in the long-term productivity of a field.
The author wishes to thank the many people who have worked on the project through the years, including the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center farm crew, graduate students and post-docs, faculty colleagues and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service colleagues. The project was supported in part by the Purdue Agricultural Research Programs and the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Hatch project 87887.
