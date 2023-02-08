Drainage pays! Editor’s note: This is part 3 of Purdue University’s report regarding its long-term drainage-experiment insights on crop yield, cover-crop growth, soil improvement, water flow and chemical transport. An overview of the experiment was published in the Jan. 19 issue of Agri-View, part 1 was published in the Jan. 26 issue of Agri-View and part 2 was published in the Feb. 2 issue of Agri-View.
Purdue University conducted a 35-year project at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center in Butlerville, Indiana, 6 miles east of North Vernon in Jennings County, Indiana. This part – the final part – discusses drain-spacing effects on the amount of water and nitrate-nitrogen leaving the field in drainflow, and the effects of cover crops on those losses.
• Closer drain spacings lose more water and nitrate in tile drainflow.
• Cover crops reduce nitrate losses from tiles.
Although these results are specific to this study on the Clermont silt loam soil at SEPAC, most of the findings are more generally applicable across other poorly drained soils, although the specific values will vary with soil and climate. Although the results are specific to this study on the Clermont silt-loam soil at the ag center, most of the findings are more generally applicable across other poorly drained soils – although the specific values will vary with soil and climate.
Visit www.edustore.purdue.edu to download for free parts 1, 2, 3 and the executive summary.
Naturally poorly-drained soils present many challenges for crop production. Subsurface “tile” drainage is a common water-management practice for naturally-poorly-drained soils throughout much of the Midwest.
Tile drainage is an essential water-management practice for good crop production on those soils but it leads to greater nitrate-nitrogen losses from the root zone to drainage water and ditches, due to greater water flow through the soil profile. Those nitrate losses are an economic loss to the producer as well as a water-quality impairment contributing to hypoxia in coastal waters. Researchers and farmers have been studying ways to reduce nitrate losses while maintaining adequate drainage for crop production.
Our long-term studies on tile drainage and water quality at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center have contributed to increased knowledge of and practical implications for balancing necessary drainage with reducing nitrate losses from drained agricultural fields. The original goals of the drainage studies were to
• evaluate subsurface drain spacings on drain flow, and on corn growth and yield; and
• evaluate combinations of agronomic-management practices and drainage on soil physical properties, and on corn growth and yield.
Additional objectives were added through the years, especially related to movement of agricultural chemicals such as nitrate-nitrogen and pesticides through the soil into the drainage waters. The drainage systems were installed February-March 1983, during unusually warm and dry weather. The first experimental measurements and crop-growth studies were begun in 1984.
The drain-spacing experiment consisted of three drain spacings plus an “undrained control,” replicated twice in the field. Drains were installed at spacings of 16, 33 and 66 feet, with the undrained control being at a spacing of 133 feet. Due to the very slow permeability of the Clermont soil, the 133-foot spacing was considered to be a good proxy for “undrained” conditions. Lateral drains were 4-inch-diameter perforated-plastic drain tubes, with no sock or filter, installed at a 0.4 percent grade at a depth of 2.5-3 feet. The installation depth kept the tiles above the depth of the restricting layer or fragipan, which was generally at 3.5-4 feet deep. The center drains of each of the pots exited to a metal culvert where the flow was measured with tipping bucket gauges. Water samples were collected on a flow-proportional basis with an automated water sampler before the water was routed to the main drain and subsequently left the field.
Closer spacings lose water, nitrate
Tiles are installed to remove excess water from a field. When tiles are installed closer together at narrower spacings, it’s done to remove more water faster. Figure 2 shows the average annual drainflow as a percent of average annual rain for the three measured tile-drain spacings during two different time periods at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center. During 1985-1999, the average annual rainfall at that location was 44 inches. The widest spacing – 66 feet – removed about 12 percent of the annual rainfall as drainflow. As the tiles were brought closer together, more water was removed – about 15 percent for the 33-foot spacing and 21 percent for the 16-foot spacing. During the next eight-year period – 2000-2007 – average rainfall increased by 5 inches to an annual 49 inches, with most of the increase occurring in winter or early spring. Thus drainflow was increased by almost the same amount.
Drainflow as a percent of rainfall increased.
• 23 percent for the 66-foot drain spacings
• 27 percent for the 33-foot drain spacings
• 28 percent for the 16-foot drain spacings
The data clearly show that closer drain spacings remove more water per acre in drainflow than do wider drain spacings.
Because there is more water lost per acre with narrower drain spacings, that means there is more water flowing through the soil carrying nitrate-nitrogen to the drains. Thus more nitrate-nitrogen will be lost in the drainflow with narrower drain spacings. At the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center site, the nitrate-nitrogen concentrations did not vary among the three drain spacings – because crop-yield differences among the three drain spacings were relatively small. But because water flow did differ greatly among the three drain spacings, the nitrate-nitrogen loads also differed greatly. Figure 3 illustrates nitrate-nitrogen loads during the first time period.
During the 1986-1988 time period, as drainage intensity increased so did nitrogen losses.
• The 66-foot spacing lost an average of 23 pounds of nitrogen per acre per year.
• The 33-foot spacing lost 33 pounds of nitrogen per acre per year.
• The 16-foot spacing lost 44 pounds of nitrogen per acre per year.
The results clearly show that as drains are put closer together, both more water and more nitrate per acre come out in the drains.
Cover crops reduce losses
Cover crops reduce nitrate-nitrogen concentrations and loads in tile drainflow. Figure 4 illustrates a number of points related to cover crops and other management practices as we changed them across time during the experiment. Concentrations are given as milligrams per liter or parts per million; the drinking-water standard is 10 parts per million nitrate-nitrogen. Note that the concentrations of all three drain spacings were essentially the same. During the first five years of the experiment we grew continuous corn. We used spring chisel tillage with pre-plant anhydrous ammonia at 250 pounds of nitrogen per acre, along with a small starter application. Those rates matched the Extension recommendations at the time for a yield goal of 200 bushels per acre. The annual flow-weighted concentrations were between 20 and 35 parts per million, which were high but typical around the Midwest for the time.
In 1989 the Extension recommendations had changed so we applied 200 pounds of nitrogen per acre as pre-plant anhydrous, along with about 25 pounds of nitrogen per acre as starter. The concentrations decreased to 15 to 30 parts per million, still with year-to-year variability based on weather, crop yield and other factors. For example the increased concentrations in 1992 were due at least in part to the small corn yield in the drought year of 1991, which left greater residual nitrate-nitrogen that leached out in winter-spring 1992.
After 10 years of continuous corn we switched to a soybean-corn rotation, switched from chiseling to no-till, and added a cover crop to trap residual nitrogen after the corn years. Because we now had a rotation with soybeans, the nitrogen fertilizer rate was reduced first to 175 pounds of nitrogen per acre and then to 155 pounds of nitrogen per acre, along with starter at about 25 pounds of nitrogen per acre. The nitrate-nitrogen concentrations decreased to consistently at or less than the standard of 10 parts per million for drinking water. The limitation of this study is that we cannot separate how much of the final decrease in concentration is due to the reduction in fertilizer-nitrogen rate and how much is due to the cover crop. But other studies around the Midwest have consistently shown reductions in concentrations due to cover-crop growth. We are confident that the concentration reductions at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center are due in large part to the cover crop scavenging 10-30 pounds of nitrogen per acre each year it was grown.
Has the reduced concentration continued even after cover crops have been used for many years? Figure 5 shows the nitrate-nitrogen concentrations from 2000-2015 remaining consistently in the range of 5-10 parts per million. Cover crops were grown on average every two years out of three during this period, rather than just every second year, and species were varied. But the reduced concentrations have remained.
The total nitrate-nitrogen loads from the three drain spacings during three different time periods are shown in Figure 6. The increased nitrate-nitrogen loads in 1986-1988 have been discussed previously, when illustrating the greater losses occurring in the narrower drain spacings. Those loads were inflated but again typical of the time period in the Midwest. During the 1997-1999 time period, after the conversion to no-till corn-soybean rotation with the reduced nitrogen-fertilizer rate and cover-crop growth, loads were greatly reduced to about 10-14 pounds of nitrogen per acre per year. There was still evidence of greater losses with the narrower spacings, but the overall loads were much reduced. In 2000- 2015 the concentrations remained smaller but rainfall and therefore drainage increased – thus causing an increase in nitrate-nitrogen loads. Again, the narrower drain spacing lost more nitrogen out the drain than did the wider spacing.
The data show a bottom line.
• Drain spacing matters. The narrower the drain spacings, the more water and more nitrate will be lost in the tile drains.
• Rainfall excess matters. A year with greater rainfall, especially if it’s in the non-growing season, will give more drainage and more nitrate loss.
• Cover crops reduce nitrate-nitrogen concentrations and loads in tile flow.
The implication is, if we intensify drainage, which will increase flow, then we should also intensify management of some other aspects of the system – such as cover crops or controlled drainage – to reduce the “leakiness” of the system. Figure 7 illustrates the concept of cover crops in that regard.
Drainage is an essential water-management practice for many soils in the Midwest. Managing nitrate losses from the soil into drainage waters is important both for producer economics and for water quality. Readers are encouraged to read the regional publication “Ten ways to reduce nitrate loads from drained cropland in the Midwest.” Visit draindrop.cropsci.illinois.edu and click on "I-DROP Impact" for more discussion on ways to provide adequate drainage for crop production while reducing nitrate losses to downstream waters.
The author wishes to thank the many people who have worked on this project through the years, including the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center farm crew, graduate students and post-docs, faculty colleagues and NRCS colleagues. This project was supported in part by the Purdue Agricultural Research Programs, and USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Hatch project 87887.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
Eileen Kladivko is a Purdue University agronomy professor. Visit ag.purdue.edu/department/agry/ for more information.