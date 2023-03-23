Drought is one of nature’s costliest disasters. Across the world, more frequent and prolonged droughts have increased by about a third since 2000.
As drought resilience and preparedness are taking center stage in global efforts to bolster economies and communities against natural disasters, a new collaboration between the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is taking place.
An agreement was signed in January by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the University of Nebraska-Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the National Drought Mitigation Center. Through the agreement, the Nebraska-based center is tasked with recommending approaches to integrated drought-risk management focused on drought-smart, land-based solutions.
The center also will serve as a think tank on emerging drought-policy issues, convening scientific debate on drought resilience and providing methodological guidance on knowledge management related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal targets of building disaster resilience, mitigating water scarcity and achieving land degradation neutrality.
“Through this partnership, we will increase access to information and knowledge and will be able to provide technical guidance and support to countries and communities to build their capacity to manage drought risk and vulnerability,” said Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.
The collaboration is envisioned as a working partnership that will use the latest science to help reduce the human, social and economic costs of drought and water scarcity. The partnership will focus on recommending methods for integrated drought-risk management that prioritize a strategic shift from emergency response to building long-term resilience through early warning, vulnerability assessment and risk mitigation.
Catalyzing political will and accelerating action to enable such a shift is the ambition of the International Drought Resilience Alliance launched in November 2022 at the UN Climate Summit. Visit drought.unl.edu for more information.