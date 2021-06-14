Drought conditions intensify with dry forecast

As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, there are few chances for showers and thunderstorms during the next week, according to forecasters.
Southwest and south-central Wisconsin is in a moderate drought, and southeast Wisconsin is in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Madison has seen just .1 inch of rain in June. That's 2.18 inches less than normal; the 2021 total is just 7.28 inches, less than half the normal 16.16 inches.
The only chances for showers and storms is later Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with a 20% chance for showers and storms Thursday after 1 p.m., a 50% chance Thursday night and a 20% chance Friday before 1 p.m., with more dry weather to follow.
The good news is southern Wisconsin is cooling, mostly escaping the heat that has been seen for most of June; highs are predicted to be in the lower-80s Thursday and Friday. The heat won’t be far to the west, though, with triple-digit temperatures possible in the Dakotas again at times, AccuWeather said.
"After a scorching start to the month of June, the heat will continue across parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota heading this week," said Dan Pydynowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. "So far this month the average temperature for Minneapolis is way above normal and the city has already set a new daily record three times."
Minneapolis recorded nine straight days through June 11 with highs at or more than 90, a streak that ended June 12 when it was only 87.
The high June 13 in Madison was 88 at 5:14 p.m., 10 degrees more than the normal high but 7 degrees less than the record high of 95 for June 13, set in 1956 and 1976.