Drought feeds extreme heat

PHOENIX (AP) – Much of the western half of the country has been blasted with sweltering heat this past week. A high-pressure dome combined with the worst drought in modern history to launch temperatures into the triple digits, toppling records even before the official start of summer.
Des Moines broke a 124-year-old record-high temperature June 17. Iowa’s capital city hit a high temperature of 101 degrees at the Des Moines International Airport just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Des Moines set the previous record high of 94 degrees for June 17 in 1897, and tied it in 1913 and 1933. With a temperature of 100 degrees Waterloo, Iowa, also broke its previous record of 97 degrees set in 1897 and 1933. Mason City, Iowa, hit 102 degrees to break its previous record of 98 degrees set in 1913.
Phoenix, which is baking in some of the U.S. West’s hottest weather, hit a record-breaking 118 degrees June 17.
“(It’s) very dangerous record-breaking heat (continuing) across the deserts with well above normal highs,” the National Weather Service’s Phoenix staff wrote on Facebook.
The heat comes from a high pressure system over the West, a buckle in the jet stream winds that move across the United States. Vast swaths of soil have been sucked dry by a historic drought, said Marvin Percha, a senior meteorologist for the agency in Phoenix. He and other scientists say the heat wave is unusual because it arrived earlier and is staying longer than in most years.
A two-decade-long dry spell that some scientists refer to as a “megadrought” has sucked the moisture out of the soil through much of the western United States. Researchers said in a study published in 2020 in the journal “Science” that man-made climate change tied to the emission of greenhouse gases can be blamed for about half the historic drought.
Scientists studying the dry period that began in 2000 looked at a nine-state area from Oregon and Wyoming down through California and New Mexico. They found only one other comparable drought. That drought started in 1575, a decade after St. Augustine, Florida, was founded and before the Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock in 1620.
The hot weather can be tied to the drought drying out the landscape. Normally some of the sun’s heat evaporates moisture in the soil, but scientists say the Western soil is so dry that instead that energy makes the air even warmer.
“This could be the tip of the iceberg,” said Park Williams, a University of California climate and fire scientist. “When the soil is wet, heat waves aren’t so bad. But if it’s dry, we are under extreme risk.”
He has calculated that soil in the western half of the nation is the driest it has been since 1895. Scientists say recent western wildfires have been fed by the excessive heat across the region. Climate change contributes to the drought conditions, making trees and shrubs more likely to catch fire. At least 14 new wildfires broke out this past week in Montana and Wyoming; firefighters also battled blazes in Arizona and New Mexico.
“From a fire-potential standpoint what is capable this year is certainly much more severe than we’ve seen in the past,” said Gina Palma, U.S. Department of Agriculture fire meteorologist. “You will be seeing very extreme fire behavior, certainly conditions that we would not normally see in June.”
A growing number of scientific studies are concluding that heat waves in some cases can be directly attributed to climate change, said Kristie L. Ebi, a professor at the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the University of Washington. That means the U.S. West and the rest of the world can expect more extreme heat waves in the future unless officials move to cut down on greenhouse-gas emissions. A study this past month estimated the percent and number of heat deaths each year that can be attributed to human-caused climate change. It included about 200 U.S. cities; it found more than 1,100 deaths each year from climate-change-caused heat, representing about 35 percent of all heat deaths in the country.
“Climate change is harming us now,” Ebi said. “It’s a future problem, but it’s also a current problem.”
Associated Press Science Writer Seth Borenstein contributed from Washington.