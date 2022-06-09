Drought-resilient wheat studied

As climate change disrupts more precipitation patterns, wheat breeders need to pursue every genetic advantage possible to increase the crop’s resiliency, according to the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. Therefore it’s awarding about $1 million to Washington State University researchers working to identify genes that promote wheat’s heat and drought resiliency.
“Extreme heat and drought are emerging as some of the greatest threats to food security; helping crops respond must be a priority for food and agriculture researchers,” said Jeffrey Rosichan, the director of the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research’s Crops of the Future Collaborative.
The combination of heat and drought changes biochemical reactions. That results in the production of yield-reducing free radicals. A variety of enzymes and antioxidants in wheat can help detoxify free radicals to limit yield damage.
Washington State University researchers developed a method to measure the amount of certain cell components in wheat that detoxify the free radicals. Measuring the levels of the components in response to harsh climate conditions is expected to provide clues to which genetic markers in wheat correlate with increased detoxification of free radicals. That knowledge could enable breeders to target and promote the genes to enhance the detoxification process.
“There’s no simple way to determine how plants cope with increased heat and drought conditions at the genetic level,” said Andrei Smertenko, an associate professor at the Washington State University-Institute of Biological Chemistry. “Discovery of the resiliency genes is difficult because chemical reactions inside plants are difficult to observe. But we’ll be watching how the plants react to stress. We predict measuring wheat varieties adapted to different geographic locations will reveal genetic markers of less oxidative damage.”
The researchers will test varieties to ensure detoxification remains efficient in different geographic locations and growing conditions. The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center will help share those genetic lines with breeders around the world. Visit foundationfar.org and search for "seeding solutions" for more information.