Drought stress creates challenges

The 2021 growing season has been variable in the country. As of late July crops being grown for livestock feed have been experiencing moderate to severe drought stress in several geographical areas.
The definition of drought is “experiencing a prolonged period of time without rainfall.” Crops can be drought-stressed to varying degrees. The severity of that stress can increase dramatically during hot and dry weather in a short period of time.
Watch for corn-silage risk
Nitrates – Any forage harvested in drought conditions has the potential to contain elevated or toxic levels of nitrates. Nitrates are converted to nitrites in the rumen. Nitrites bind with hemoglobin to form methemoglobin, which can’t carry oxygen. That deprives the body of oxygen.
Fields that were heavily fertilized with nitrogen or experienced a heavy application of manure prior to planting are most likely to produce forages with elevated levels of nitrates in drought situations. There are a few ways to minimize the risk of nitrate toxicity in one’s livestock.
- Drought-stressed forages that have recently been exposed to rain are more likely to have elevated nitrate levels. Waiting to harvest 10 to 14 days after a significant rainfall will reduce the chance of elevated nitrate levels in silages.
- Ensiling elevated-nitrate forages prior to feeding can reduce the nitrate levels by converting more than half the nitrates to ammonia, which can be utilized by the rumen.
- Nitrates accumulate heavily in the lower third of the plant. Practicing high chopping to leave more of the elevated-nitrate portion of the plant in the field will reduce overall nitrate levels. But it also will reduce overall yield.
- Forages suspected of having elevated nitrates should be tested. Evaluate the test results and use forages based on the analysis.
Watch for molds, mycotoxins
Aspergillus produces aflatoxin, which grows and multiplies well in hot and dry weather associated with drought conditions.
- Aflatoxins are harmful to cattle and can cause problems with feed efficiency and reproduction as well as suppression of the immune system.
- Aflatoxins are carcinogenic to cattle and humans. U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations require there be no more than 0.50 parts per billion of aflatoxins in milk for human consumption – aflatoxin M1.
Fusarium ear rot produces fumonison mycotoxins that are prevalent in a wide range of weather conditions. Elevated temperatures and drought stress before and after silking favor the toxin.
Other mycotoxins that can be present depending on weather conditions are vomitoxin, T-2 toxin, zearalenone and fumonisins.
Estimate corn yield
To estimate just how much drought will affect corn silage, it may be useful to do a yield assessment. Pennsylvania State University suggests several steps.
- Estimate ears per acre – measure 17 feet, 5 inches of a 30-inch row of corn, which is one-one-thousandth of an acre. Count the ears in the length and multiply that number by 1,000. That will indicate the ears per acre.
- Randomly pull three ears of corn from the measured area. Count the average kernels per row on each ear. Then snap each ear in the middle of the cob and count the number of rows. The rows should always be an even number. Multiply the average kernels per row by the number of rows per cob to determine the total kernels per cob.
- Multiply the number of cobs per acre by the number of kernels per cob. Divide that number by 90,000 – the number of kernels per bushel – to determine the estimated corn yield per acre. Example -- 14 kernel rows x 25 kernels per row x 25,000 ears per acre = 8.75 million kernels per acre ÷ 90,000 = 97.2 bushels per acre, estimated.
- If the yield estimates are about 50 percent of the normal amount, the level of additional corn energy fed will need to increase significantly depending on sugar content of the corn silage.
Consider ration numbers
- Fiber levels can be greater -- neutral detergent fiber percentage -- less grain means more plant material.
- Fiber digestibility – neutral detergent fiber digestibility – may be more and can allow for greater feeding rates to offset other forage-inventory shortages.
- Sugar levels also may be greater and will offset a percentage of the extra starch supplementation needed in the ration.
- Drought-stressed corn silage typically is reduced in energy overall – from 80 percent to 90 percent of a normal crop.
- Corn silage with little to no starch is ideal for dry-cow and growing-heifer diets.
- The crude-protein percentage will likely be greater.
- Reduced-starch, inflated-sugar corn silage will normally feed very well.
- The calcium and potassium levels will likely be more.
- There’s a possibility of elevated nitrate levels.
- Conducting a mold and mycotoxin analysis is critical to mitigate their potential effects on cattle.
- A wet-chemistry laboratory analysis of the silages is recommended prior to feeding.
Consider corn-silage harvest
- Harvest moisture should be 62 percent to 68 percent for proper fermentation; moisture testing is required because the plant stock moisture will still be deceptively high.
- Use an inoculant or Bulletproof Forage treatment to ensure proper fermentation. That also will help break down nitrates to ammonia.
- Delay harvest of rained-on, drought-stressed corn plants for 10 to 14 days to minimize elevated nitrate risk.
- Move the cutter bar higher to leave more of the inflated-nitrate stalk in the field to help minimize nitrate levels.
- Ensile inflated-nitrate forages for a minimum of 21 days to allow for good fermentation to help convert as much nitrate to ammonia as possible.
- Test suspect forages for nitrates prior to feeding. Follow recommendations for feeding elevated-nitrate forages.
- Don’t green-chop and immediately feed drought-stressed corn plants.
- Inflated-nitrate forage silages can lead to increased production of silo gas. Extra safety measures should be taken to ensure human safety near stored silages.
Bruce Ziegler is dairy nutrition and technical-services manager, research and field technical at Hubbard Feeds.