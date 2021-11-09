Drought-stressed canola possible forage

Drought stress has resulted in poor canola stands that are unable to be harvested. But poor canola stands may provide an alternate forage option for drought-stricken livestock producers.
“Livestock producers facing forage shortages may be able to feed their cows canola, provided they take certain precautions,” said Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University-Extension livestock environmental-stewardship specialist. “While canola makes palatable feed, it may take one or two days for cattle to become accustomed to the taste.”
Forage rapeseed – canola – has a nutrient content similar to alfalfa, with crude protein of 12 percent to 16 percent and total digestible nutrients of 55 percent to 60 percent. Crude protein and energy levels will be greater if the crop is cut in the early-podded stage rather than after the lower leaves begin to drop.
Zac Carlson, North Dakota State University-Extension beef-cattle specialist, said, “Nutritional quality can vary, so producers should have a feed analysis on the forage they plan to use to determine actual nutrient values.”
It is important to be aware of risks associated with feeding canola forage, which include bloat, scours, and elevated levels of sulfur and nitrates. To reduce bloat and scours issues, acclimate cattle during a period of time, and blend the canola with other feeds so canola hay or silage is less than 50 percent of the total feed intake.
Sulfur levels of canola can range from 0.5 percent to 1.3 percent on a dry-matter basis.
Janna Block, livestock-systems specialist at North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center, said, “Combining high sulfur from canola with high sulfur from byproducts, such as distillers grains, can be even more problematic, and producers are encouraged to keep total dietary sulfur below 0.4 percent on a dry-matter basis. It is also important to check sulfur levels in water sources to be able to account for all sources of dietary sulfur.”
Feeding sulfur at greater than that threshold can result in hemolytic anemia, interference with livestock’s use of the trace minerals copper and selenium, and polioencephalomalacia. Clinical signs of polioencephalomalacia include a lack of muscle coordination, facial tremors, teeth clenching, circling, stupor and cortical blindness, followed by animals leaning or lying, convulsions and death.
Carlson said, “Drought stress in canola also can lead to accumulation of nitrates in the plants, which warrants caution when devising feeding plans. Producers also need to be aware of any withdrawal periods associated with pesticides or herbicides that were applied to the standing plants.”
Another issue producers should be concerned about is green canola regrowth that was subjected to moisture stress during summer because it can be toxic to grazing animals, including cattle and sheep. Researchers don’t know the exact type of toxin causing the problem, but Australian sheep producers have reported an unidentified toxin has resulted in sheep losses.
Meehan said, if canola is hayed, drying time is critical to avoid moldy feed later. Typically the plants take four to six days to dry to proper moisture levels – 16 percent to 18 percent moisture content – for baling. Canola tends to turn dark as it cures, but that shouldn’t affect palatability.
Carlson said that cattle may resist eating stemmy canola forage. Using a roller mower conditioner to smash stems will help reduce drying time and improve consumption.
Block said a better option may be to ensile the canola if leaf area and height are adequate, which should reduce nitrate content by 30 percent to 50 percent. Canola is high in moisture – 75 percent to 80 percent -- and wilting it to 65 percent moisture will take time. Harvesting a mixture of the mature stand and the regrowth will reduce the moisture, and crimping will hasten the drying process.
Seepage and ensiling problems may occur if canola is ensiled at moisture contents greater than 70 percent. To prevent seepage loss if ensiling, add dry forages to the silage pile, bunker or bag.
Meehan said producers should follow recommendations for safely introducing animals to canola hay or silage.
• Introduce canola hay or silage slowly by replacing a part of the diet throughout seven to 10 days.
• Have other types of forage available for cattle in confinement for the first two weeks as canola is being introduced.
• Test hay or silage for concentrations of sulfur and nitrates, and formulate rations or design feeding schemes to reduce risks associated with feeding forage canola.
Visit www.ag.ndsu.edu for more information.
Kelli Anderson is an information specialist in the Agriculture Communications Department at North Dakota State University.