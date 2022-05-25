Dutch invest in resilient crops

The Dutch government in the next 10 years will invest 42 million euros – or more than $44 million – in CROP-XR. It’s a new, virtual institute aimed at developing agricultural crops that are more resistant to climate change and less dependent on plant-protection products.
"We’re pleased that the government has recognized that the breeding of resilient crops is both an opportunity for the national economy and important for sustainable agriculture and food security worldwide," said Guido van den Ackerveken, a professor at Utrecht University and leader of the public-private consortium that founded CROP-XR.
The consortium’s founders are Utrecht University, Wageningen University and Research, the University of Amsterdam and the Delft University of Technology. Also a founder is Plantum, the umbrella organization of about 250 producers of plant-propagation materials in the Netherlands.
"Achieving the goal of CropXR is a huge challenge and we’re looking forward to working with colleagues in various fields to implement knowledge we’ve gained both in practice and in our teaching," said Richard Immink, a molecular biologist and professor at Wageningen University and Research.
"In the start-up phase we’ve already experienced the added value of working together with various universities and private partners," he said.
Rapid development of resilient crops is an urgent need worldwide because climate conditions are becoming more extreme. And due to stricter environmental regulations, farmers will be less able to use chemical fertilizers and crop-protection products against environmental threats. Only with more robust crops will agriculture and horticulture be able to sustainably grow sufficient food and other crops for a growing world population in future decades.
By integrating modern plant biology with artificial intelligence and functional modelling, researchers will learn to understand and predict how plants can better withstand stress conditions. CROP-XR will promote the widespread application of new methods in different crops. The faster that breeding companies bring seeds, bulbs, tubers and other materials for resilient crops onto the world market, the sooner farmers will be able to benefit.
CROP-XR will manage and boost an 'innovation ecosystem' in which education and government play a role. The institute will invest in nationally shared data infrastructure and will help educational institutions to train professionals of the future.
CROP-XR also will focus on cooperation and dialogue with other parties that have an interest in resilient crops, such as farmers, consumers, and environmental and development organizations at home and abroad. Visit wur.nl and uu.nl for more information.