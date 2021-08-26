 Skip to main content
Eau Pleine watershed group views cover-crop progress

Members of the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation recently gathered for a field day at Pat Socha’s farm in Marathon County, Wisconsin. Socha uses no till planting and cover crops to keep soil in place and to feed the soil biology.

Each year the partnership’s field days provide insight into the growing season and what has been working in the fields. Socha said he had great success with his cover crops in 2021, even though he had doubts at the beginning of the season. He has been using cover crops for about 10 years and 2021 was the first time he interseeding a 10-species cover-crop mix into his corn for silage. It has been his best year for cover crops yet despite planting them late. Warm temperatures and consistent rain showers have proved to be a fruitful year for crops. But the year hasn’t been without its challenges. Farmers in the Eau Pleine Watershed are constantly battling spring and fall weather. Our short growing season and few good growing-degree days make it difficult to predict when to plant cover crops. With a species-diverse mix, different cover crops take turns growing when weather is favorable for each species. That ensures a living cover throughout the season.

The mission of the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation is to integrate resilience into the natural resources, community and economy of the Eau Pleine Watershed. Visit facebook.com/eaupleinepartnership or contact brooke.bembeneck@co.marathon.wi.us or call 715-261-6045 for more information.

Brooke Bembeneck is a conservation specialist at the Marathon County Conservation and Planning and Zoning Department.  

