Pathogen-detection firm awarded funding
OmniVis, a Purdue University-affiliated biotechnology company, recently received $100,000 from the Purdue Ag-Celerator, an agriculture innovation fund. OmniVis developed iSpyDx hand-held devices to rapidly detect pathogens in food, agriculture and water samples.
The funding enables OmniVis to establish a field pilot for iSpyDx. The devices perform to laboratory-method standards but don’t require special equipment or training, according to the Purdue Ag-Celerator.
Ag-Celerator is a $2 million innovation fund designed to provide startup support for Purdue innovators who bring Purdue’s patented intellectual property or technologies to market. The fund is operated by Purdue Ventures with assistance from the Purdue-College of Agriculture, the Purdue-Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization and the agricultural industry. Visit purduefoundry.com/ventures and omnivistech.com for more information.