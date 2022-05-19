Edge of Ag News

Resistant gene discovered
An obscure species of wild grass contains disease resistance that could be cross bred into wheat to provide immunity against stem rust. An international team of researchers identified a stem-rust resistance gene from the wild goatgrass species Aegilops sharonensis.
The research team was led by the John Innes Centre, The Sainsbury Laboratory, and the University of Minnesota. They used bioinformatic advances to develop the first accurate genome map of the goatgrass. Using the genetic map and a search-tool technique called Mutant Hunter, researchers scanned the genome for mutations. They searched for mutations that were different in plants that were immune to stem rust.
The search uncovered a candidate gene, which the researchers thought was responsible for protecting plants. Using molecular tweezers, they isolated the gene and transferred it into a susceptible plant. It showed protection against all tested strains of the wheat stem rust fungus Puccinia graminis f. sp. tritici.
People are also reading…
Experiments showed that the Sr62 gene encodes a molecule called a tandem protein kinase. Ongoing studies are focused on how the gene functions so researchers can biologically engineer the mechanism to be more efficient.
The researchers plan to use the new gene as part of a stack of genes bred into commonly used wheat varieties using genetic modification. They predict more resistance genes will be identified in and cloned from populations of goatgrass and other wild grasses using methods of gene discovery and deployment.
Goatgrass possesses valuable traits, such as resistance to major plant diseases. But its long generation time, tough seed coat and difficulties of being crossed with wheat have made it less tractable than other species of wild grasses being studied for useful genetic traits.
The study highlights recent developments in Latin America where wheat that’s genetically engineered for drought tolerance has been approved. That potentially paves the way for genetically modified traits to be bred into wheat more widely in the face of the climate crisis.
The research recently was published in Nature Communications. Visit nature.com and search for “genome-assisted identification of stem rust resistance gene Sr62” for more information.
Fertilizer reduction possible
A field trial of genetically modified and gene-edited barley is due to be planted in the United Kingdom. The trial is being conducted by researchers at the Crop Science Centre, an alliance between the University of Cambridge and the National Institute of Agricultural Botany. They'll evaluate whether improving crop interactions with naturally occurring soil fungi can help plants more efficiently absorb water along with nitrogen and phosphorous from the soil.
Working with natural and beneficial microbial associations in plants has the potential to replace or reduce the need for inorganic fertilizers. That could improve soil health and contribute to more sustainable approaches to food production, according to Giles Oldroyd, a professor of crop science at the University of Cambridge.
The trial will evaluate a barley variety that's been genetically modified to boost expression levels of the NSP2 gene. The gene is naturally present in barley. Increasing its expression would enhance the crop’s capacity to interact with mycorrhizal fungi.
The trial also will test varieties of barley that have been gene edited to suppress their interaction with arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi. That will enable scientists to better quantify how the microbes support plant development by assessing the full spectrum of interactions. They’ll measure yield and grain nutritional content in varieties with an enhanced capacity to engage the fungi and those in which it has been suppressed. They’ll compare both to the performance of a typical barley plant.
Barley has properties that make it an ideal crop for studying the interactions, Oldroyd said. The ultimate goal is to understand whether the same approach can be used to enhance the capacity of other food crops to interact with soil fungi in ways that boost productivity without the need for synthetic fertilizers.
The trial will be used to assess production in conditions with both elevated and reduced phosphate levels. Researchers will investigate other potential benefits of the relationship with mycorrhizal fungi, such as protecting crops from pests and disease. Visit cropsciencecentre.org for more information.
World Food Prize awarded
Cynthia Rosenzweig has been named the 2022 World Food Prize Laureate for her work in modeling the impact of climate change on food production worldwide. She's a senior research scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies as well as an adjunct senior research scientist at the Columbia Climate School. She served as a lead or coordinating lead author on three global assessments of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Awarded by the World Food Prize Foundation, the $250,000 prize honors Rosenzweig’s achievements as the founder of the Agricultural Model Intercomparison and Improvement Project. It’s a globally integrated transdisciplinary network of climate and food-system modelers, dedicated to advancing methods for improving predictions of the future performance of agricultural and food systems in the face of climate change.
Rosenzweig will officially receive the World Food Prize during the World Food Prize ceremony in October. Visit worldfoodprize.org for more information.