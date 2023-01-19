Edge of Ag News

Innovation challenge winners named
NORDEF, a company that has developed technology to produce diesel exhaust fluid at the point of use, recently was named winner of the 2023 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge. The company was awarded $50,000 to help grow its business.
EmGenisys Inc. was named the contest’s runner-up. It provides a noninvasive solution to improve pregnancy outcomes of assisted reproductive techniques in livestock.
MycoLogic won the People’s Choice Award. It has developed technology that farmers can use to grow larger quantities of mushrooms more efficiently.
ChopLocal was the fourth finalist. Its online meat marketplace supports local farmers and small butcher shops.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Ag Innovation Challenge.
Virus tied to carbon cycling
A protein in soil viruses that may promote soil health recently was identified by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Joint Genome Institute at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The specific protein – chitosanase – is tied to carbon cycling and plays an important role in how carbon is processed and cycled in soils.
Ultimately changes in soil-carbon content can influence atmospheric carbon-dioxide concentrations and thereby affect climate. And the protein itself could help promote soil health.
Soil viruses are a reservoir of genetic diversity and capable of transferring genes from one host microbe to another. That can have a significant effect on the microbial communities within soil. Using metagenomics scientists can shed light on genes called auxiliary metabolic genes that have nothing to do with a virus’ primary focus — replicating itself.
Chitin is found in the cell walls of fungi and the exoskeleton of insects. It’s one of the most commonly found carbon biopolymers in nature, second only to cellulose.
Chitin also is a common food source for microbes living in the soil. The chitosanase protein identified in the study is essentially chewing food to help microorganisms thrive. Those microorganisms affect many of the molecular processes occurring in the soil, including carbon cycling.
Researchers identified a number of auxiliary metabolic genes in soil viruses thought to break down chitin. The gene sequences were cloned by researchers at the Joint Genome Institute.
The study only begins to unearth insights to be found within soil viruses and auxiliary metabolic genes. It could spawn future research into understanding why the auxiliary metabolic genes exist in the first place, and what function other such genes may serve. The study was published in Nature Communications. Visit nature.com – and search for “soil viral auxiliary metabolic gene” for more information.
Exotic wheat DNA improves heat tolerance
Wheat plants bred with exotic deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – yielded 50 percent more than wheat without that DNA. That’ the finding from studies conducted by the Earlham Institute in Norwich, United Kingdom, and the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre.
Researchers conducted a two-year field trial in Mexico’s Sonora desert. They studied 149 wheat lines, ranging from widely-used elite lines to lines selectively bred to include DNA from wild relatives and landraces from Mexico and India.
There’s a risk of introducing more undesirable than desirable traits so the result represents a breakthrough in overcoming that barrier and the continued use of genetic resources to boost climate resilience, said Matthew Reynolds, co-author of the study and leader of wheat physiology at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre.
Seeds were sown later in the season to force the plants to grow during hotter months. The researchers sequenced the plants to locate specific genetic differences responsible for increased heat tolerance. They identified genetic markers that could allow targeted introduction of the beneficial exotic DNA into elite lines.
The researchers suggest that breeding programs incorporate the heat-tolerance traits as a pre-emptive strategy to produce wheat crops that can cope with a less predictable climate.
The findings can be used to make almost an immediate impact, said Anthony Hall, head of plant genomics at the Earlham Institute. Researchers have conducted field trials and have identified the genetic markers. They’re starting conversations with wheat breeders, he said. Visit earlham.ac.uk and cimmyt.org for more information.