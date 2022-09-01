Edge of Ag News

"Nano robot" explores cells
Constructing a tiny robot from deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – and using it to study cell processes invisible to the naked eye … one would be forgiven for thinking it’s science fiction. But it’s the subject of serious research by scientists from Inserm, the French National Center for Scientific Research and Université de Montpellier. A "nano-robot" is expected to enable closer study of the mechanical forces applied at microscopic levels.
Cells are subject to mechanical forces, triggering biological signals essential to many cell processes involved in the normal functioning of one’s body or in the development of diseases. For example the feeling of touch is partly conditional on the application of mechanical forces on specific cell receptors.
Receptors that are sensitive to mechanical forces – known as mechanoreceptors – also enable regulation of other biological processes such as blood-vessel constriction, pain perception, breathing or even detection of sound waves in the ear.
Dysfunction of cellular mechanosensitivity is involved in many diseases. Cancer cells, for example, migrate within the body by sounding and constantly adapting to the mechanical properties of their microenvironment. Such adaptation is only possible because specific forces are detected by mechanoreceptors that transmit the information to the cell cytoskeleton.
Knowledge of molecular mechanisms involved in cell mechanosensitivity is still limited. Several technologies are already available to apply controlled forces and study the mechanisms, but they have limitations.
To propose an alternative, the research team led by Inserm researcher Gaëtan Bellot decided to use the DNA origami method. It enables the self-assembly of 3-D nanostructures in a pre-defined form using the DNA molecule as construction material. In the past 10 years the technique has allowed major advances in the field of nanotechnology.
That has enabled the researchers to design a "nano-robot" composed of three DNA origami structures. It’s compatible with the size of a human cell. It makes it possible to apply and control a force with a resolution of 1 piconewton, namely one trillionth of a Newton – with one Newton corresponding to the force of a finger clicking on a pen. It’s considered the first time that a human-made, self-assembled DNA-based object can apply force with that accuracy.
The team began by coupling the robot with a molecule that recognizes a mechanoreceptor. That made it possible to direct the robot to some cells and specifically apply forces to targeted mechanoreceptors localized on the surface of the cells to activate them.
Such a tool could be used to better understand molecular mechanisms involved in cell mechanosensitivity and discover new cell receptors sensitive to mechanical forces. Using the robot scientists will be able to study more precisely at what moment, when applying force, key signaling pathways for many biological and pathological processes are activated at cell level.
The research is described in Nature Communications. Visit nature.com and search for Gaetan Bellot for more information.