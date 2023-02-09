Farm-profit workshop set
The Land Stewardship Project is hosting a workshop focused on increasing farm profitability from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at the St. James Hotel, 406 Main St., in Red Wing, Minnesota.
The workshop will focus on three things that can be done to increase farm profitability. It also will focus on identifying weak links and profit drivers. Led by Dave Pratt of Ranch Management Consultants, the event will feature group interaction, case studies, videos and discussions.
The workshop costs $60 per person and includes lunch. Register by March 17. Visit bit.ly/LSP_RFP and landstewardshipproject.org or contact aromano@landstewardshipproject.org for more information.
Research targets unrealized soybean value
Increasing soybean flower and pod retention could bring $50 per acre or $400 million in economic return for U.S. soybean farmers, according to the United Soybean Board. In collaboration with four regional soybean organizations, the United Soybean Board is investing in research that explores how heat and drought impact flower bud retention. Soybean growers experience about 30 percent flower loss in favorable conditions and as much as 80 percent loss in drought and heat stress.
Leading the research will be Texas Tech University, in collaboration with Kansas State University, the University of Missouri and the University of Tennessee. Principal Investigator Krishna Jagadish at Texas Tech University will compile data from dryland, irrigated, severe drought and heat stress growing conditions. In total 250 diverse genotypes with publicly available whole genome resequencing data will be assessed in the span of the three-year farmer investment.
Understanding the genetic diversity of flower loss is expected to shed light on untapped yield potential in soybeans. Research will involve the use of a phenotyping system, which detects expressions of the various genotypes. The system is expected to
- capture genetic variation across cultivars;
- identify molecular switches to enhance flower and pod retention; and
- help develop advanced breeding lines.
The goal is to increase flower and pod retention by 20 percent to 30 percent. That in turn could enhance yields by 10 percent to 15 percent.
Investing in the research are the Atlantic Soybean Council, the Mid-South Soybean Board, the North Central Soybean Research Program, the Southern Soybean Research Program and the United Soybean Board. Visit unitedsoybean.org for more information.
Plant-extracts market forecasted
The global plant-extracts market is expected to reach $65 billion by 2028, with an annual growth rate of 11.7 percent. That’s according to market analyst ResearchandMarkets.
Plant extracts can be used to produce natural sweeteners, natural pigments and essential oils used in food, additives, specialty foods, health foods, cosmetics and chemicals.
More than 40 primary natural pigments are available on the market. Among those pigments are curcumin, gardenia yellow pigment, marigold extract and capsicum red pigment.
Due to a variety of beneficial characteristics, essential oils are frequently used in cosmetics, perfumers, cleaning goods and household fragrances. Some essential oils also have antibacterial characteristics, drawing interest as potential active components in cosmetics, ResearchandMarkets stated.
Growth of the plant-extraction industry is attributed in part to new “green” technologies. Polar-nonpolar-sandwiching has been used to extract a variety of bioactives from turmeric-root extract. Ultrasound-assisted extraction also is being used.
There’s a variety of plants with different benefits around the world. But due to destruction of forests and extinction of species, several plant species are no longer present. Supply also is limited because therapeutic herbs are farmed in only a few nations, the market analyst said. Visit researchandmarkets.com and search for "global plant extracts" for more information.
Partnership focuses on biologicals
Bayer and Kimitec recently formed a partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of biological crop-protection solutions and biostimulants.
Kimitec, based in Almeria, Spain, is engaged in the research and discovery of natural molecules and compounds for agriculture and food sectors. Bayer will be involved in field testing, product support and commercialization of biological products.
The biologicals market is expected to grow to about $27 billion by 2028, according to market analyst DataM Intelligence. Visit bayer.com and kimitecagro.com for more information.
Bio-solutions company acquired
Valent BioSciences and its parent company, Sumitomo Chemical Company, recently acquired FBSciences Holdings Inc. FBSciences is engaged in the discovery and commercialization of naturally derived plant-, soil- and climate-health solutions. The acquisition expands Valent’s lines of biostimulants, biopesticides and crop-nutrition solutions.
The company’s FBS Transit biostimulant technology forms the base of crop-nutrition and nutrient-use efficiency product lines. FBS Defense works within the plant to increase its ability to defend itself from biotic stresses such as insects and diseases, Valent stated. Visit valentbiosciences.com and fbsciences.com for more information.