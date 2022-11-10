Edge of Ag News

Insect acquires several plant genes
Forty-nine genes transferred between plants and an insect recently were detected by scientists at France’s National Institute of Agricultural Research and the French National Center for Scientific Research. The findings could lead to new research on relationships between plants and insects as well as novel pest-control methods.
Scientists from the French research institutions sought to learn how many plant-derived genes were found in the whitefly genome. Using bioinformatics they identified 49 plant genes in the whitefly genome deriving from 24 independent horizontal gene-transfer events.
The researchers’ results also show that most of the identified genes, such as those involved in producing enzymes that break down plant cell walls, play a known role in relationships between plants and their parasites. That likely reflects the result of a process of natural selection of plant genes in insects. That may have allowed the whitefly to adapt to a large range of plant species.
This is the first time that so many gene transfers between plants and insects have been identified, according to the research institutions. Understanding the role of transferred genes for plants and insects could lead to innovative pest-control methods based on plant-varietal-selection that could reduce pesticide use, they stated. Visit academic.oup.com and search for "plant genes in whitefly" for more information.
Soybean-research projects launched
Two soybean-research projects at Iowa State University recently were awarded $300,000 by the Iowa Soybean Research Center.
Sotirios Archontoulis, a professor of agronomy at Iowa State, will receive funding to develop field-research locations and initiate study of a continuous soybean-cropping system.
There are currently no soybean-after-soybean cropping-system intensive research locations in Iowa, according to Iowa State. Collaborating researchers on the project are Mark Licht and Mike Castellano in agronomy, and Greg Tylka of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology at Iowa State.
A second project will focus on the effects of seed treatments on the soybean seed and soil microbiome. There’s little information about exactly how seed treatments affect microbial colonization in the soil zone surrounding a seed as it germinates and how long the effects last, according to Iowa State. Gary Munkvold and Larry Halverson, Iowa State professors of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology, will study the reaction of soil microflora, including pathogens, to the presence of seed-treatment products on soybean seeds.
The Iowa Soybean Research Center is a collaboration of Iowa soybean farmers, industry partners, the Iowa Soybean Association and Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Each industry partner has a representative who serves on the center’s advisory council along with three farmer representatives. Visit iowasoybeancenter.iastate.edu and iasoybeans.com for more information.
Insect-mating disruption approach studied
Insect-mating disruption in the area of specialty crops is the focus of a study that recently was awarded funding at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The project will be led by Christelle Guédot, an associate professor and Extension entomology specialist. The project was awarded about $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
Pheromone-mediated mating disruption has become a critical sustainable pest-management approach for U.S. specialty crops, according to UW-Madison. But the approach is under-utilized by stakeholders because it presents challenges for successful implementation. The project will directly address that issue. The project will focus on three areas.
- establishment of a national pheromone-mediated mating-disruption research and Extension community of practice;
- stakeholder survey identifying research priorities; and
- transdisciplinary, multi-state, multi-commodity 2023 Specialty Crop Research Initiative Coordinated Agricultural Project grant proposal
The Coordinated Agricultural Project proposal will aim to increase adoption and develop improved mating-disruption technologies within a socio-economic framework that integrates research and Extension activities focused on stakeholder needs.
The project has the support of 24 stakeholders who have been engaged in the development of the planning proposal. They’ll continue to play an integral role in identifying priorities in the 2023 proposal, according to UW-Madison. Visit entomology.wisc.edu and search for "Christelle Guédot" for more information.
Genome-to-phenome research boosted
The Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative recently was awarded more than $1.8 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The program addresses genome-to-phenome challenges, develops solutions for research-infrastructure needs, and shares solutions in crop and livestock research.
The initiative’s researchers are exploring how genomes influence the expression of phenotypic traits. The focus of the new grant will be to provide competitive funding for projects that implement a vision for research that the initiative has been developing with community input in the past two years.
Work supported by the initiative is beginning to provide scientists and breeders tools needed to adapt agricultural systems to improve their profitability, sustainability and resiliency to climate change, said Patrick Schnable, project director for the grant. He’s also the Iowa Corn Promotion Board Endowed Chair in Genetics and director of the Plant Sciences Institute at Iowa State University.
Since its inception the initiative’s national team has sponsored or co-sponsored virtual field days, workshops and mini-conferences. Products from the initiative include a set of white papers about related research, opportunities, gaps and challenges.
A stakeholder committee of about 20 industry organizations is chaired by David Ertl, a technology-commercialization manager for the Iowa Corn Growers Association. The initiative’s research will enable breeders to create improved varieties faster, allow farmers to produce more-resilient crops and livestock, and give consumers more choices for sustainably produced food, he said.
The initiative recently co-hosted a conference with the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Ames, Iowa. Recordings from the events can be accessed online. Visit ag2pi.org for more information.
Research shines agrivoltaics
Optimizing agrivoltaic systems that involve co-developing land for both solar-photovoltaic power and agriculture is the aim of researchers at Oregon State University. The researchers plan to help people understand where to build solar arrays and how to design systems for the greatest return on investment.
Chad Higgins, an associate professor in Oregon State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, is leading the effort to construct a new five-acre solar farm. The Solar Harvest project will be located at Oregon State’s North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora, Oregon.
Higgins’ research has shown that agrivoltaic systems can improve food production, reduce water usage and create energy and additional revenue. One of his recent studies found that co-developing land for both solar-photovoltaic power and agriculture could provide 20 percent of total electricity generation in the United States with an investment of less than 1 percent of the annual U.S. budget.
The problem with agrivoltaics research to date is that it has occurred using solar arrays designed strictly for electricity generation rather than in combination with agricultural uses, Higgins said.
The solar array at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center has been designed specifically for agrivoltaics research. Its panels will be more widely spread. They’ll also be able to rotate to a near vertical position to allow farm equipment to pass through, he said.
Installation of the solar panels and other equipment needed for the project is expected to require about a month. Research using the agrivoltaics farm is expected to begin shortly after construction is complete.
Electricity generated from the 326-kilowatt solar system will be available for purchase by Oregon State University and community members through the Oregon Clean Power Cooperative. Visit today.oregonstate.edu and search for "agrivoltaics farm" for more information.